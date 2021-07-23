Fitz's Opinion: In a drought of reason rain is music to our ears

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

One overcast day down at the Arroyo Cafe we were discussing the likelihood of rain when Sour Frank noticed something different in the diner, an old jukebox in the corner. “That new?”

Carlos, the proprietor, said he’d picked “her” up at an auction. “Like it?” Frank asked Carlos if the dusty, dented thing still worked. Carlos grinned and plugged it in.

Purple, red, blue and yellow neon blazed to life across Carlos’ atomic age hearth, illuminating the entire cafe with the narcotic promise of nostalgia.

“Got her cheap. Old junk dealer said it he didn’t want her anymore.” Carlos scanned the list of oldies, settled on B7, fed the beast two bits and waited for The Cascades to tell him just what a fool he’d been.

“Listen to the forecast saying there’s no rain,

Telling me just what a fool I’ve been.

I wish the clouds would come and let us hope in vain.

And maybe smell some rain again.”

Carlos looked perplexed. “Those aren’t the words I remember.”