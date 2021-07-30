Fitz's Opinion: Inside the mind of one anti-vaccine crusader

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
She looked like a Tucson liberal. Entitled. Only a sheep would wear a T-shirt that said, “VACCINATED.” With a kid in tow. Indoctrinated fools.
I followed them to her car, and when I saw it was a Prius, I knew I had found a first-class sucker willing to believe anything, even the climate change hoax created by you-know-who.
When I saw she had one of those “COEXIST” bumper stickers on the back of her precious little hybrid, I lost it. I couldn’t believe it. Co-exist?! Can’t we all just along? Can’t we all just get along in her multi-cultural socialist nightmare? Can’t we all just get along as she destroys our America by welcoming every rapist and terrorist who wants to come here to suck our welfare system dry and vote Democrat?
Any fool can see the letter “C” in “COEXIST” is a muslim crescent. I thought we banned them people. The “O” is a peace sign which I call the “Sign of Surrender.” The “E” has one of them feminist symbols hanging off it. They’re all a bunch of baby-murdering lesbians who can’t get a man, a good man like me. Lord knows I try.
She was unlocking her car door and putting junior in his seat when I walked up behind her and yelled, “Take off your stupid masks!”
“Excuse me?” Her brat started crying like crybabies do.
It was time she heard the truth. “Don’t believe the government’s lies. Don’t be a sheep! Vaccines’ll kill your boy!”
My words to the wise fell on deaf ears. She slid behind the wheel, locked her car door, cracked the window and gave me the look elitists give you when you’ve owned them with the truth. “You’re a sad little man.” She said, from behind her stupid mask, “Have a nice day.”
I grabbed her door handle. For her own good, I was going to reason with her.
“Sir, let go or I’ll call the police. We can’t be late for his chemo.” She backed out and drove off as I shouted, “It’s a hoax. Fake news!”
A month later, I was sitting in the parking lot outside the hospital waiting for news about my 88-year-old mother. They said she had COVID. When I told them she couldn’t possibly have COVID because it isn’t real and that their masks were stupid, they told me to leave and wait in my truck. “We’ll text you, sir.”
After sitting in the dark forever, I noticed the car next to me looked familiar. I stepped out for a smoke and sure enough it was that entitled elitist’s Prius, “COEXIST” sticker and all. I could make out a snowflake, a guy sitting in the driver’s seat, on his phone, carrying on. Probably her husband. What kind of loser lives under the heel of a femi-Nazi?
He got out of his Prius and paced in circles as he talked on his phone. Sounded to me like he was begging. Then he was quiet for a long time and then he nodded and hung up and fell to his knees and started sobbing, which freaked me out.
A car pulled up. She hopped out and ran over to him, and they both started crying and carrying on, and I slid down in my seat and cracked my window so I could hear them better. Someone they knew had died inside the hospital.
Between sobs, I heard him say, “The COVID took him fast.” He punched the ground. ”It was the chemo. He had no immunity.”
Some sheep will believe anything. COVID? What a hoax. Flu, maybe.
She screamed up at the stars. “My baby! Why did this happen? All people had to do was get vaccinated and wear a mask. Was that too much to ask? Was it?”
I was tempted to answer, yes, surrendering our liberty was too much to ask, but I sat still in my truck and watched them walk into the hospital, sobbing. I’ll bet they were red flag crisis actors. All of that, for my benefit. The Deep State is everywhere.
I was trolling Facebook and owning the libs on online when my phone lit up with a text from my mom’s idiot doctor. “We intubated your mother. She isn’t expected to survive the night. We are sorry.”
“Could I see her?”
“No. This variant is highly contagious. Why wasn’t she vaccinated?”
“I don’t know.”
I lied.
Why won’t they listen to reason? When will they learn that vaccines kill, that masks are slavery and that it’s all a hoax. And that all she has is the flu, just like me.
David Fitzsimmons: