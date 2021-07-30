Fitz's Opinion: Inside the mind of one anti-vaccine crusader

He got out of his Prius and paced in circles as he talked on his phone. Sounded to me like he was begging. Then he was quiet for a long time and then he nodded and hung up and fell to his knees and started sobbing, which freaked me out.

A car pulled up. She hopped out and ran over to him, and they both started crying and carrying on, and I slid down in my seat and cracked my window so I could hear them better. Someone they knew had died inside the hospital.

Between sobs, I heard him say, “The COVID took him fast.” He punched the ground. ”It was the chemo. He had no immunity.”

Some sheep will believe anything. COVID? What a hoax. Flu, maybe.

She screamed up at the stars. “My baby! Why did this happen? All people had to do was get vaccinated and wear a mask. Was that too much to ask? Was it?”

I was tempted to answer, yes, surrendering our liberty was too much to ask, but I sat still in my truck and watched them walk into the hospital, sobbing. I’ll bet they were red flag crisis actors. All of that, for my benefit. The Deep State is everywhere.