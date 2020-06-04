Fitz's Opinion: Is this cartoonist a hater or a lover?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

I've been called a Hater. A sociopath. Obsessed, deranged man and anti-American. I’ll cop to three out of four.

Trump has no clue how many millions and millions of Americans feel a profound, deep, raw hatred coupled with an intense disgust for him and Party, a party that attracts racist birthers, Confederate flag fetishists and Biblical illiterates like untended outhouses attracts flies. Could be that bubble, that echo chamber he lives in, like a Biosphere Econaut, unable to see beyond the thick glass.

You who support him might ask yourselves why is it that so many of The People view your savior as a vile racist, your heroic leader as a repugnant ill-mannered troll, and his party a craven white cabal of sociopath enabling lick spittles? Why is that? Why do millions lack your insight into the man?

Simple. "They're Haters."

Pawns of sinister puppeteers. Soros. Hillary. Shrug your shoulders. Keep your dial on Fox. Blame agitators. The media. They’re all criminals. Call for law and order! Dominate them. Call out the Marines, so that the Great Man can fearlessly hold aloft a Bible, upside down, an appropriate metaphor for the inverted, perverted logic that drives him to such madness.