Fitz's Opinion: It's current events quiz time here in Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Do you know what’s going on in Arizona and around the world? Test your knowledge of current events:
Affordable housing in Arizona can be yours if you _____.
consider a grocery cart and a cardboard box “housing”
can burrow
can see the potential in an arroyo camp that’s close to schools and work
time travel to 1948
Arizona’s “Five C’s” are _____.
copper, cattle, cotton, congestion and cannabis
more beloved than the “Three R’s”
Half of the “Ten C’s”
Arizona Sen. David Gowan’s proposal to raise lawmaker’s _____ failed.
pay
I.Q.s
ire
The European “founder” of Tucson was an Irish mercenary named _____.
Sinead O’Connor
Donald O’Connor
Hugh O’Conor
Lew Murphy
Under new management by a scenic railroad company, “Old Tucson” will reopen under the new name _____.
“The Empire Ranch Strikes Back: Old Tucson 3”
“Amtrakland”
“Knott’s Huckelberry Farm”
“Choo Choo’s on 4th Avenue”
The Arizona Legislature meets every Spring _____.
between insurrections
as soon as the white supremacy rally’s over
in Phoenix at 17th and Jefferson
Arizona is hoping to attract filmmakers here with _____.
tax breaks and sunshine
Paul Gosar’s star power
free use of abandoned “Cannonball Run II” props
the availability of millions of octogenarian extras for upcoming production of “Cocoon 2”
Which 3 timeless classics were filmed in Arizona?
“Cannon Ball Run”
“The Purple Rose of Ajo”
“Revenge of the Nerds”
“3:10 to Yuma”
“3:10 to Yuma adjusted for Daylight Saving Time”
Which 2 art house classics were filmed in Arizona?
“Once Upon a Time in Barrio Hollywood”
“The Discreet Charm of the Sam Hughes Bourgeoisie”
“Little Miss Sunshine”
“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”
“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Because She Can’t Afford the Rent”
This session, Arizona legislators voted to _____.
ban gender reassignment surgery for minors
ban big words like “gender reassignment surgery”
ban transgender athletes from playing girls sports
ban the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
ban transgender youth from feeling welcome in Arizona
Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban _____.
does not ban mandating masks in a pandemic because it’s your body. And your choice
makes no exception for incest or rape because it’s not your body. Or your choice
makes an exception for Republican mistresses with airfare
was written by unviable fetal lawmakers unable to live outside of their right-wing media womb
The phrase, “But, it’s a dry heat,” was first spoken by _____.
my dry cleaner
Joan of Arc’s well-meaning executioner
a bellhop in Hell
Captain Obvious
This is the time of year when cacti begin to _____.
bloom
jostle for shade
get cereus
Steve Bannon’s new Oro Valley home is _____.
a rustic charmer convenient to insurrections
near all the finest bear spray discount outlets
at the end of Scammer Street in Grifter Gulch Estates
Mark Finchem suspects his mustache _____.
was bugged by George Soros
was replaced with Geraldo Rivera’s mustache by ISIS while he slept
is why he’s often mistaken for Wilford Brimley
will be subpoenaed by the January 6th committee
Tucson is honoring Linda Ronstadt by renaming _____.
the “TCC Music Hall” the “Ronstadt Music Hall”
the Pancho Villa statue “Desperado”
the “Ronstadt Transit Center” the “Ronstadt Transit Center”
Mark Finchem’s favorite country song is _____.
Your Cheatin’ Heart Won Mine
Jesus Trump, Superstar
I Stopped Loving Democracy Today
The Devil Went Down to Georgia then He tried Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan
Arizona is known worldwide for our _____.
magnificent Grand Canyon
beautiful sunsets
rich Sonoran cuisine
racist lunatic Q-Anon white supremacist cyber ninja insurrectionists
Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff is _____.
no relation to Roy
an anti-semitic pine cone
the “Great White Hope” for woodland neo-nazis
How did you do? Note: With Arizona news indistinguishable from satire, all the answers are correct.
A drop in Lake Powell could threaten hydro-electric power production as well as _____.
Gotham’s water supply
the guppies I dumped there in ’92
houseboat deep diving contests
use of the word “lake” by Page residents
Congressman Paul Gosar recently attended a _____.
seance in Sedona, hoping to contact Hitler’s dentist
white supremacists hootenanny in Wendy Rogers’ knothole
Q-Anon Mixer at “Hanger 51” in Heber
Tiny houses could be the answer for Tucson’s _____.
Hobbits
flood of refugees from Lilliput
homeless
Arizona’s Glen Canyon Dam is losing _____.
today’s NCAA playoff
the water necessary to produce hydroelectric power
the argument for dams
A Bill advanced to allow Arizonans to elect a “Lieutenant Governor” because _____.
the title “colonel governor” sounds silly
Prince Charles wants a better shot at succession
Ducey is considering appointing a “Junior Dark Lord”
Arizona’s governors are constantly getting indicted
The Legislature is considered making it illegal to film police officers _____.
within 8 feet of a Dunkin’
in CinemaScope
when their knee is on your neck
within 8 feet of an ACLU attorney
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com
