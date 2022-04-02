Fitz's Opinion: It's current events quiz time here in Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Do you know what’s going on in Arizona and around the world? Test your knowledge of current events:

Affordable housing in Arizona can be yours if you _____.

consider a grocery cart and a cardboard box “housing”

can burrow

can see the potential in an arroyo camp that’s close to schools and work

time travel to 1948

Arizona’s “Five C’s” are _____.

copper, cattle, cotton, congestion and cannabis

more beloved than the “Three R’s”

Half of the “Ten C’s”

Arizona Sen. David Gowan’s proposal to raise lawmaker’s _____ failed.

pay

I.Q.s

ire

The European “founder” of Tucson was an Irish mercenary named _____.

Sinead O’Connor

Donald O’Connor

Hugh O’Conor

Lew Murphy

Under new management by a scenic railroad company, “Old Tucson” will reopen under the new name _____.

“The Empire Ranch Strikes Back: Old Tucson 3”

“Amtrakland”

“Knott’s Huckelberry Farm”

“Choo Choo’s on 4th Avenue”

The Arizona Legislature meets every Spring _____.

between insurrections

as soon as the white supremacy rally’s over

in Phoenix at 17th and Jefferson

Arizona is hoping to attract filmmakers here with _____.

tax breaks and sunshine

Paul Gosar’s star power

free use of abandoned “Cannonball Run II” props

the availability of millions of octogenarian extras for upcoming production of “Cocoon 2”

Which 3 timeless classics were filmed in Arizona?

“Cannon Ball Run”

“The Purple Rose of Ajo”

“Revenge of the Nerds”

“3:10 to Yuma”

“3:10 to Yuma adjusted for Daylight Saving Time”

Which 2 art house classics were filmed in Arizona?

“Once Upon a Time in Barrio Hollywood”

“The Discreet Charm of the Sam Hughes Bourgeoisie”

“Little Miss Sunshine”

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Because She Can’t Afford the Rent”

This session, Arizona legislators voted to _____.

ban gender reassignment surgery for minors

ban big words like “gender reassignment surgery”

ban transgender athletes from playing girls sports

ban the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

ban transgender youth from feeling welcome in Arizona

Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban _____.

does not ban mandating masks in a pandemic because it’s your body. And your choice

makes no exception for incest or rape because it’s not your body. Or your choice

makes an exception for Republican mistresses with airfare

was written by unviable fetal lawmakers unable to live outside of their right-wing media womb

The phrase, “But, it’s a dry heat,” was first spoken by _____.

my dry cleaner

Joan of Arc’s well-meaning executioner

a bellhop in Hell

Captain Obvious

This is the time of year when cacti begin to _____.

bloom

jostle for shade

get cereus

Steve Bannon’s new Oro Valley home is _____.

a rustic charmer convenient to insurrections

near all the finest bear spray discount outlets

at the end of Scammer Street in Grifter Gulch Estates

Mark Finchem suspects his mustache _____.

was bugged by George Soros

was replaced with Geraldo Rivera’s mustache by ISIS while he slept

is why he’s often mistaken for Wilford Brimley

will be subpoenaed by the January 6th committee

Tucson is honoring Linda Ronstadt by renaming _____.

the “TCC Music Hall” the “Ronstadt Music Hall”

the Pancho Villa statue “Desperado”

the “Ronstadt Transit Center” the “Ronstadt Transit Center”

Mark Finchem’s favorite country song is _____.

Your Cheatin’ Heart Won Mine

Jesus Trump, Superstar

I Stopped Loving Democracy Today

The Devil Went Down to Georgia then He tried Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan

Arizona is known worldwide for our _____.

magnificent Grand Canyon

beautiful sunsets

rich Sonoran cuisine

racist lunatic Q-Anon white supremacist cyber ninja insurrectionists

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff is _____.

no relation to Roy

an anti-semitic pine cone

the “Great White Hope” for woodland neo-nazis

How did you do? Note: With Arizona news indistinguishable from satire, all the answers are correct.

A drop in Lake Powell could threaten hydro-electric power production as well as _____.

Gotham’s water supply

the guppies I dumped there in ’92

houseboat deep diving contests

use of the word “lake” by Page residents

Congressman Paul Gosar recently attended a _____.

seance in Sedona, hoping to contact Hitler’s dentist

white supremacists hootenanny in Wendy Rogers’ knothole

Q-Anon Mixer at “Hanger 51” in Heber

Tiny houses could be the answer for Tucson’s _____.

Hobbits

flood of refugees from Lilliput

homeless

Arizona’s Glen Canyon Dam is losing _____.

today’s NCAA playoff

the water necessary to produce hydroelectric power

the argument for dams

A Bill advanced to allow Arizonans to elect a “Lieutenant Governor” because _____.

the title “colonel governor” sounds silly

Prince Charles wants a better shot at succession

Ducey is considering appointing a “Junior Dark Lord”

Arizona’s governors are constantly getting indicted

The Legislature is considered making it illegal to film police officers _____.

within 8 feet of a Dunkin’

in CinemaScope

when their knee is on your neck

within 8 feet of an ACLU attorney

How did you do? Note: With Arizona news indistinguishable from satire, all the answers are correct.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.