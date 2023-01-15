 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FITZ’S OPINION

Fitz's Opinion: Lady with a parasol

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Last December, writing about my visit to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales, my use of the phrase “There but for the grace of God go I” to describe my reaction to the children I met moved a retired special needs educator to graciously suggest I was wrongly assuming my quality of life as an able-bodied person was superior to the quality of life enjoyed by the children I had met. She makes a fair point. How could anyone possibly know the quality of another’s interior life?

Her gracious lesson moved me to consider a soul I had often seen walking along Oracle Road.

Lady with a parasol, known to none, seen by all,

What pain, what sorrow, what outrage, propelled your daily pilgrimage?

Recently I found a YouTube series titled “Special Books for Special Kids,” featuring Christopher Wilmer, a former Special Ed teacher on a mission, interviewing souls with uncommon challenges, at the invitation of their parents.

In one video Wilmer respectfully asks Maddie, a girl with disorders including microcephaly, autism and epilepsy, “Are you happy?”

“Yeah,” she answers enthusiastically.

By respecting his subjects, Wilmer offers a model for all of us. In another video we meet Michelle. She refuses to be defined by her multitude of abnormalities. She breaks from her abiding optimism only once to reveal her loneliness. “When I see people together or whatever it just makes me feel sad.” Was Tucson’s lady with a parasol lonely?

Lady with a parasol, known to none, seen by all,

What reason, what story, what novella, walked beside you, ‘neath your umbrella?

Years ago, I was invited to entertain a Civitan group, whose membership had a range of disabilities, including the giggling, gavel-wielding Sarah, who decided to cheerfully list her disabilities for me. I said, ”Nice to meet you, Sarah. I’m imperfect, too.” Sarah thought I was hilarious.

For years afterwards I’d get calls from Sarah and her cohorts. “I have a joke for you, Dave. Wait. I forgot.” Pause. Whispering with whoever egged her on. Giggling. “Okay! Two guys walk into a bar.” Pause. More whispering. “Wait! It was three guys!” More giggling. “So there’s a big fat frog on the bar. No! It was a duck! With a bill on his beak. Get it? I think I screwed it up. Can I call you back?”

“You better. I want to know what happened to the frog.” She’d howl with laughter and hang up. Until the next time. Sarah eventually stopped calling.

By the grace of her God, Sarah cheered my soul. Did I ever think to stop to raise the spirits of the lady with a parasol?

Sue Sandberg, who hosted a local show called “Valley Views” decades ago on the long defunct Access Tucson cable network, often invited me on to talk politics. Sue was funny, insightful and had a mix of disorders that eventually took her from us. Sue lived a full rich life. Among her equally special studio camera crew was a good-humored joker who I’d see often in the years that followed. I cannot recall his name. There by the grace of age goes my memory.

Killing time during a Reveille chorus show rehearsal, I walked outside the hall to find him working security. We remembered Sue, we joked, we laughed and then as I left to return to the rehearsal, he grew sad. “Sometimes I wish I was normal.”

“I know lots of so-called normal people, and I would much rather spend time with you. Hey! What am I? Perfect?”

He wiped away a tear and laughed.

I once described an acquaintance to my then-Opinion editor, Sarah Gassen, as “wheelchair bound.” Sarah, who wore a prosthetic leg and used a wheelchair to play basketball, admonished me. “You mean person who uses a wheelchair.”

I remembered that lesson this week. The handicap, the difference, the imperfection is not the individual’s defining characteristic. Beneath her parasol, shrouded in whispered mystery and local lore, walked a woman with hopes and dreams, a history, a heart and a name.

Lady with a parasol, known to none, mourned by all,

May the road you travel lead you to peace, and may your God bless you, Miss Lydia Reis.

Fitz column mug

Fitzsimmons

David Fitzsimmons recently retired after a long career with the Star. He now writes freelance columns. You can reach him at fitztooner@outlook.com

