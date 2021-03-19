Fitz's Opinion: Miss Ophelia Payne becomes the director of Homeland Empathy

“The space between people who are trying their best to understand each other is hallowed ground.”

At the close of her remarks, Secretary Payne issued a warning. “Thousands of more Americans will die in ICUs because some of our fellow citizens are refusing to wear masks and refusing to get vaccinated. This pernicious lack of empathy for the fate of our fellow Americans, our neighbors, our brothers and sisters, promoted by cynical leaders and commentators, threatens our nation’s survival.”

In June, Secretary Payne was to speak at the Father’s Day Commemoration held at the Tomb of the Unexpressed Emotion. As she rode in her limo she scanned her daily briefing: news summaries of hate crimes, child abuse, elder abuse, political violence, sex trafficking, suicides triggered by bullying, and mass shootings.

On the seat were binders filled with small, effective, anti-violence and anti-bullying programs that she hoped to lift up and implement on a federal level. The ridicule, mockery and threats were sometimes overwhelming.

As she was escorted to the next event by her Secret Service protection she thanked each agent, “for all you do for me and for others.” Being in favor of empathy in the United States of America in the 21st century could get you killed.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.