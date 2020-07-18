Fitz's Opinion: Moving on from the Arroyo Cafe until this pandemic passes

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As Carlos opened the door of the Arroyo Cafe wide enough to haul his boxes out he wondered where he’d come up with the money to pay the back rent when this thing finally ends. And when will this ever end? Not by August. Not by this winter. He pulled his drooping mask up over his nose.

Rosa, packing boxes, encouraged Carlos to have faith. “I pray for all of us every night.”

Carlos suggested to Rosa she, “Pray instead for Sour Frank.”

Rosa had news about their friend. “Lurlene says Sour Frank’s mom says our boy’s off the ventilator.” Rosa heaved a box. “Where do you want this?”

“That’s paperwork. Taxes. Put it on the front seat. Next to the menus. You know we could have taken two paths, right?”

“Two paths? What two paths?”

“First there was the rational path.” Carlos set down his boxes.

“Tell me more oh great Buddha.”

“Happy to, grasshopper. What do you do when the first case of a new highly contagious virus appears?” Rosa shrugged.