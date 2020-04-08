Fitz's Opinion: My Arroyo Cafe friends feed the soul hungry for contact

When I pulled up to the Arroyo Cafe for my order I found Rosa waiting in the doorway with my grub, yelling at Carlos in the kitchen as he was making another to-go order.
“I can’t believe your estúpido brother had a couple over for dinner last night! With the kids! Dios mío! Is he loco?!”
I could hear Carlos shrug his shoulders from deep inside the cafe. “They all knew each other before the virus, Rosa. It was no big deal.”
“No big deal? No one knows who is a carrier and who isn’t! Stay away from them!”
Magical thinking is the oxymoron of 2020.
I used my bullhorn. “Sorry to interrupt family feud, but is my order ready?”
Through her mask she shouted, “Si.”
“Thanks. Hey. Did you see the ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix?”
“I watched the whole stupid show!”
“Trump just pardoned Joe Exotic. He’s going to be Trump’s new communications director.”
“Liar! Hey, did you see Lurlene’s post?”
I had.
8:30 a.m.: President Cuomo’s confidence-inspiring press briefing
10 a.m.: Oval Office Amateur Hour
11 a.m. — 8:30 p.m.: Cable News fact-checking Oval Office Amateur Hour for next 23 hours, until—
8:30 a.m.: President Cuomo’s confidence-inspiring press briefing
I told Rosa I was getting to be so stressed I couldn’t believe what I did on Monday. “I asked Alexa to play New Age Meditation Yoga Environments Wind-chime Music. I’m losing it. Best to Carlos and your family.”
She laughed through her mask.
As I worked at my desk I was struck by the silence outside my window save for the wind and the occasional songbird. I’m learning to listen, to identify them by their calls. Grant us the grace to return from our walk through the Valley of Death, chastened, humbled and kinder. And better listeners.
My wife wishes I was a better listener. We both work at home now. Without sharing a Human Resources Department to whom we could report each other’s unhelpful workplace behavior. Why would anybody find my off-key singing irritating?
“We’re working from home, home on the range,
where the days feel lonesome and strange.
Where no more is heard a co-worker’s word,
—and the hallways ain’t crowded all day”
Skyping Sour Frank Monday night was fun. I always wanted to see the inside of his den. On the wall, behind his smiling face I saw two DeGrazias, a kachina and — surprise, surprise — a ratty old javelina trophy head. I was desperate for an audience. “If your wife sends you to the store to get Lysol disinfectant do not bring home Spray Starch claiming that’s all they had. I hate going out. I wear a mask, a bandanna and a funnel-shaped cat collar to keep me from touching my face.”
“Nice barbecue mitt.”
“Thanks. What do you wear for protection?”
Sour Frank gave me a look that said, “Thank you for the best straight line I’ve ever heard.”
“Against the coronavirus, Frank.”
“Let me show you.” He reappeared wearing a swim mask. “Behold. Reverend Right Love’s Anti-Virus Snorkel. He saw a vision telling him the air a foot above your head is free from virus. Thus the snorkel. I wear it outside now all the time.”
“Frank, have you ever heard of natural selection?”
Sour Frank loved to share what he saw on Fox News because he wanted me to know the truth about what was going on. “I am truly reluctant to practice ‘socialist distancing.’ I don’t like the sound of it.”
“Six feet apart or 6 feet under, Frankie boy. Your call. Please stay home. Please throw out that mask. Please bookmark the CDC link I sent you. Love you, man.”
“Love you, too, you commie.”
This Commie Pinko is the hunter gatherer of my clan, the courageous/foolhardy designated shopper for essentials. Instead of hunting woolly mammoths, and avoiding Neanderthals like my ancestors, I spend my days hunting for toilet paper and avoiding the Neanderthals at the grocery stores who apparently have no clue what six feet is. I am a scold. “Give me 6 feet, Typhoid Mary. Six feet is the length of at least two adult javelinas, snout to butt. An adult Diamondback. A Boot Hill coffin.”
When I ordered Arroyo Cafe carryout this morning I told Rosa, “The number one lesson for all hunter gatherers? If your family sends you out for toilet paper do not bring home post-it notes claiming that’s all you could find.” She laughed. “I need that. A friend of mine died this week from the virus. We’re exhausted. Your order will be ready in half an hour.”
I hopped in the car.
Keys? Check.
Mask on? Check.
Gloves on? Check.
Wallet? Check.
Card? Check. I’m not touching cash these days.
Disinfectant spray? Check.
Sanitizer? Check.
Wipes? Check.
Lady of Guadalupe Air Freshener? Check.
Saint Anthony Fauci statue on my dashboard? Check.
Bullhorn? Check
Arroyo Cafe here I come.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
