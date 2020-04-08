Fitz's Opinion: My Arroyo Cafe friends feed the soul hungry for contact

—and the hallways ain’t crowded all day”

Skyping Sour Frank Monday night was fun. I always wanted to see the inside of his den. On the wall, behind his smiling face I saw two DeGrazias, a kachina and — surprise, surprise — a ratty old javelina trophy head. I was desperate for an audience. “If your wife sends you to the store to get Lysol disinfectant do not bring home Spray Starch claiming that’s all they had. I hate going out. I wear a mask, a bandanna and a funnel-shaped cat collar to keep me from touching my face.”

“Nice barbecue mitt.”

“Thanks. What do you wear for protection?”

Sour Frank gave me a look that said, “Thank you for the best straight line I’ve ever heard.”

“Against the coronavirus, Frank.”

“Let me show you.” He reappeared wearing a swim mask. “Behold. Reverend Right Love’s Anti-Virus Snorkel. He saw a vision telling him the air a foot above your head is free from virus. Thus the snorkel. I wear it outside now all the time.”

“Frank, have you ever heard of natural selection?”