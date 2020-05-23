Fitz's Opinion: My commencement address to the Tortolita Titans of 2020

Titans, I want to close with a beautiful story about a starfish that may “unmask” your feelings on this very special day.

I hear you all pretending to cough. Mute them, Mr. Gates. Thank you, Mr. Gates.

I once saw a small child on a beach, in defiance of CDC guidelines. The small child was tossing a starfish back into the ocean. I said, “What’s the point, small child, of tossing one starfish back in? There are millions of them on the beach! It’s hopeless. The reefs are bleached, the ocean is warming and marine life is dying.”

The small child smiled at me and said. “I made a difference for that one.” Then I coughed a dry cough. And the small child ran.

Finally, tonight, Titans, I want you to party like it’s 1348!

And no, Tony, that’s not when Columbus discovered America. That was 1492. Who unmuted Tony’s audio?

The year 1348 was when the bubonic plague slammed Europe like our faculty’s been slammed learning to teach online.

Elena! Turn off your phone! I heard your “rim shot” app! Mr. Gates, mute Elena’s audio.