Fitz's Opinion: My interview with Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup

An accomplished educator and fundraiser, she met Bob when she was representing Care International at a conference back in ’94. The focus was on raising money for a Challenger Center at Tucson’s Children’s Museum. Beth’s first impression of Captain Confident was, “Who does he think he is?”

Weeks before the ’99 mayoral election he went to a candidates’ debate in the Carrillo Elementary School cafeteria. Most candidates bored the assembled kids with talk of streetlights and potholes.

When it was Bob’s turn he pulled the mic off its stand and sat down on the bottom step to speak eye to eye with the third graders. “How many of you have a pet?” Bob talked about his love for his dog, Zoey. “You love and protect and care for your pet, right?”

Same with our parents, and our friends, and our city, right? The master storyteller wove it all together and promised, if elected, to return with his beloved pooch. True to his promise the first thing the newly elected mayor did was return to Carillo, his pup in tow. “They loved him!”

Beneath Bob’s perpetually cheerful exterior is a strong sense of right and wrong.