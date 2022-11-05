Fitz's Opinion: My last candidate interview of the 2022 election cycle

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This is my final candidate interview for the 2022 election:

I’m interviewing Delbert Giggins, candidate for dog catcher of Cactus Flats, Arizona.

I prefer the title of Critter Control Officer. And before you ask, no, here in Cactus Flats we don’t round up strays and shoot ’em.

Why are you running for Dogcatcher, Mr. Giggins?

I’m out to prove to folks who say this country is going to the dogs that they’re barking up the wrong tree. And I just couldn’t stand by and watch my opponent treat our democracy like a fire hydrant anymore.

Do you have any experience wrangling strays?

None. Like Astro, you might be saying “Ruh-roh” at this point, but hear me out.

Yes?

I’ll work like a dog. And I’ll treat every stray with dignity. Even the biters.

Are you accepting dark money contributions, Delbert?

Nope. Never will. I can’t be bought with Kibbles. I will obey only one master. The voters of Cactus Flats.

Your opponent, Wanda Sadsacker, says “campaign donations will never influence my vote.”

Uh huh. And javelina fly.

What about the “Toto” question?

I’m glad you asked. I will never use my office to separate the Dorothys and the Totos of this world. I’ll never cave to the Almira Gulches of this world. Ever.

What about the “Lady and Tramp” allegations?

A complete fabrication! Wanda Sadsacker lies like a dog. What do you expect from someone who chose to lie down with the Orange Labrador of Mar-a-Lago and woke up with fleas! Her beloved Golden Deceiver, America’s Cujo, that glory hound who’s meaner than a junkyard dog has her on his leash! The way Wanda obeys his rabid base it’s clear the tail’s wagging that dog...

So you deny…

There’s a lot of howling at the moon in this campaign because Wanda loves to throw “red meat” to her rabid base. Folks tell me, Delbert Giggins, they want results. Folks want strays off the street. Folks here don’t want a dog-and-pony show. That dog don’t hunt ’round here.

Hunt what?

It’s just a saying. Rather than talk about the issues, Wanda would rather howl about flea-bitten nonsense. What does Wanda say every time she’s cornered by you jackals in the Press? ”Squirrel!” And you all look. Know why she’s got no answers?

Why?

Dog ate her homework. Did you hear she wants to allow dogs on school grounds in the name of “Freedom”? Same fool who chews on public education like it’s a dog toy all year long. Now she wants to muzzle educators! Says they’re all dog groomers!

Delbert, you’ve accused Sadsacker of bigotry, of scapegoating “certain breeds.”

I’ve read her posts regarding Pit Bulls and here in Cactus Flats we know a dog whistle when we hear one! She wants to see us fighting among ourselves like cats and dogs but you know what? We refuse to fetch that ball.

Wanda claims you want to defund the police and you believe in open kennels.

I do not believe in “open kennels” or defunding the police, the FBI or our town marshal’s beloved K-9 units, Pickles, Rover and Scooter! Those pups earn every rawhide bone they get.

I double dog dare Wanda to tell the truth! You know she believes in Purebred Supremacy? I love a purebred as much as the next fella but here in Cactus Flats we know it’s our mutts who make America great. It’s the mongrels, the mixes like you and me, who make us strong.

And let me say this: Unlike Sadsacker, I will always side with America’s underdogs. It’s the underdogs who really made this country.

Delbert, you claim Q-Anon followers here in Cactus Flats have been spreading lies about you?

Let me state right now for the record that my Chow, “Foo Foo”, is not “a Chinese agent created by a Wuhan lab.” These folks are crazy! They want to ban canine butt sniffing in our parks, treat all mutts like second-class dogs and, in the name of “freedom,” Wanda wants to ban dog vaccines!

You’ve said this is the most important election in our nation’s history.

Yes, sir. On Tuesday our choice is clear. We’re either going to save democracy or let it go to the dogs.

Any closing thoughts, Delbert?