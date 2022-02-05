Fitz's Opinion: My pen pal U.S. Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Through the years I’ve opened my email to find unusual requests. “Can you send me a copy of your cartoon from a few years ago? I can’t remember the year or the subject, but it was great!”
I’ll get right on that.
“You really skewered me. Can I have a print?”
Sure. Occasionally I get emails that rock me to the core. On Aug. 1, 2021, I got this email:
“Hi!
“Just wanted to drop you a line to say I enjoyed your recent blueline piece and thank you for the support. It’s a bit vain, but I don’t expect this sort of thing to happen again. Do you know how I could go about buying a print. Or four?
“Might see about giving the others a copy.
“Thank you,
Daniel Hodges”
In late July, I had watched Capitol Police Officer Hodges and his three fellow officers — Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Officer Harry Dunn and Officer Michael Fanone — testify before Congress and the nation about the insurrection they witnessed.
Fanone heard rioters calling for him to be killed with his own gun. Dunn was repeatedly called racial slurs by the mob. Gonell said what he endured was more terrifying than anything he’s seen in Iraq. Hodges was the officer who nearly had an eye gouged out. We saw him crushed in a doorway and beaten with his own baton.
Awestruck by their patriotism, I drew the four men with the ghosts of 1776 behind them. I answered Hodges immediately. “It’s on the way.”
And our correspondence began. In one exchange Hodges said, “I’m a big old nerd and quite fond of cartoons and animation. I had every ‘Calvin and Hobbes’ strip memorized in elementary school …”
I bragged that my adult daughter had identified an unidentified insurrectionist on the FBI site.
“My sincerest thinks to Sarah from fellow cyber-geek!
“A big criticism we face is how we made few arrests the day of 1/6 (presumably from people who don’t understand what it takes to arrest someone, as well as the legal responsibilities it creates) so we need everyone’s help to find these people after the fact.
“I’m learning so much about myself (from) conservative media this week. I’m a pawn of Pelosi, paid by Soros, an FBI plant, and an antifa crisis actor, globalist, zionist, lizard person.”
Welcome to the club. Any death threats?
“… Fanone is getting the worst of it, since he does so much media. I’ve had media reach out but essentially pass on their offers; I don’t know what else I could add that would be new and productive to the conversation. Also as an introvert English student with all the vocal charm of Michael Cera, I’m a much better writer than a speaker.”
And then he signed off with this. “Thank you … for the prints. … I bet I can get the others to sign one and send it back your way.”
What? I was thrilled. I pictured a great-grandchild on a 2055 Antiques Roadshow being asked about the provenance of the cartoon. In October, he messaged me he was on a much-needed vacation and would hold to his promise. I replied, ”Nurse your sanity and protect it, brother. Savor the beautiful autumn.”
Two days after watching CNN’s Jake Tapper’s January 6th interview with Gonell, Fanone, Dunn and my pen pal Hodges, I got an email. “Finally got all parties to sign your copy of the cartoon. Blame Fanone for the delay; the man is difficult to pin down. I also had the pleasure of meeting Eugene Goodman when I had your picture in tow and got him to sign, I thought you’d appreciate it.”
Goodman?! The Officer Goodman? The veteran of Iraq who led the mob into following him away from the Senate chamber, saving lawmakers and Vice President Pence and then Sen. Romney and, in my view, democracy that day? No way.
“…the hard copy shall be along shortly. Hope you and yours are well and had a good holiday. That CNN bit was so short it was barely worth it for all the set up! But it was very cool to do in statuary hall.”
He added, ”Glad this year has been more peaceful. So far so good!”
The autographed print arrived with a one-page handwritten letter with a tiny sketch of a quail clucking, “I’m coming for your job!” in the upper righthand corner. He wanted me to know he was hanging his print of my cartoon next to his Congressional Medal of Honor.
He signed off with these words: “One must believe that most people are decent, no matter how else it may seem sometimes. And despite working a job where my daily workload is directly proportional by how awful humanity is, I believe it to be true.”
