Fitz's Opinion: My pen pal U.S. Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges

Welcome to the club. Any death threats?

“… Fanone is getting the worst of it, since he does so much media. I’ve had media reach out but essentially pass on their offers; I don’t know what else I could add that would be new and productive to the conversation. Also as an introvert English student with all the vocal charm of Michael Cera, I’m a much better writer than a speaker.”

And then he signed off with this. “Thank you … for the prints. … I bet I can get the others to sign one and send it back your way.”

What? I was thrilled. I pictured a great-grandchild on a 2055 Antiques Roadshow being asked about the provenance of the cartoon. In October, he messaged me he was on a much-needed vacation and would hold to his promise. I replied, ”Nurse your sanity and protect it, brother. Savor the beautiful autumn.”

Two days after watching CNN’s Jake Tapper’s January 6th interview with Gonell, Fanone, Dunn and my pen pal Hodges, I got an email. “Finally got all parties to sign your copy of the cartoon. Blame Fanone for the delay; the man is difficult to pin down. I also had the pleasure of meeting Eugene Goodman when I had your picture in tow and got him to sign, I thought you’d appreciate it.”