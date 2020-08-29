Fitz's Opinion: My totally biased report on the 2020 Republican Convention

Donald Trump, Jr: Like my dad, I’m into women who howl like banshees on coke. And ending nepotism in the Democratic Party.

Nikki Haley: Why selling your soul to Donald is a Trump family value that all children of immigrants should follow to their political demise.

Donald: Me, again. Did I mention QAnon loves me? They say Biden is a pedophile cannibal. That’s what people are saying. Good people.

Scott Baio: Chachi loves Donald.

Chuck Woolery: Why we shouldn’t listen to celebrities or reality TV stars.

Donald: Me, again. Biden will make America worse than I have.

In memory of Black Lives Matter protests the Trump University Glee Club performs “Another one bites the dust.”

Donald: Me, again. Kamala Harris is an angry, nasty black woman. Is she a citizen?

Rich White Racist Gun Nuts of St. Louis for Trump: The forgotten persecuted white American.

Steve Bannon’s Bail Bondsman announces GoFundMe page for indicted scammers.

Donald: Me, again. I am the Party of Law and Order. Kudos to the vigilantes shooting black protesters.