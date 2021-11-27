 Skip to main content
Fitz's Opinion: One Tucsonan's annual holiday shopping gift guide
Fitz’s Opinion

Fitz's Opinion: One Tucsonan's annual holiday shopping gift guide

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s that time of year when discriminating shoppers (cheapskates) are looking for just the right gift with a local flavor and that is why I have assembled this Old Pueblo Holiday gift catalogue featuring my top 10 gift recommendations. Happy shopping!

Sombrero Birdfeeder

Birdwatchers will love this handcrafted Mexican hat with its deluxe patented Brim Feeder that holds not only seed, but two suet cakes as well, trimmed with a beautiful serape strip. Perfect for your next Cinco de Audubon Birdwatching Fiesta.

Lego Border Wall, Detention Center and Traffic Checkpoint

Kids will love taking a trip south of the border with this detailed LEGO® Border Wall, Detention Center and Traffic Checkpoint. Comes with a toy holding cell with an opening gate, foil blankets, a Border Patrol truck, a checkpoint station, unmarked grave playset, three mini-figures, three coyotes and a politician. Photo-op team sold separately. Hecho en Mexico.

Santa Rita Mine Tonka Truck and Slag Pit Toy Set

Grab your hard hat and get ready to destroy a beautiful mountain with the Santa Rita Mine Tonka Truck and Slag Pit Toy Set from Hudbay, makers of Slag Flubber and Toxic Pond. Copper Cuddles the endangered jaguar doll sold separately. Bring the ecological disaster home to your living room!

Chihuahua Sled and Harnesses

Perfect for the chihuahua owner on your list who has toyed with the idea of doing the Iditarod Sled Dog race. Whip and paw mittens optional.

Saguaro Sweaters

Knitted with Bobcat whisker fibers on a mesquite loom, Saguaro Sweaters come in large and grande, with 4 to 12 sleeves. Ideal for the spiny big boy in your front yard on these chilly winter nights.

Water Helmet

If you want to be Tucson eco-righteous then go totally T-Town progressive with the number one environmentally responsible gift of 2021, the “Monsoon series 2020 Water Harvesting Helmet with twin ear gutters and reservoir tanks.” Each one is crafted from a recycled beer bong helmet and biodegradable locally sourced fair-trade certified organic hemp.

Edible Chili Pepper Wreath

Made with fresh Hellfire Jalapeño Peppers, Hot Lava Peppers, Serrano peppers, Fresno Peppers, Plutonium peppers, Anaheim peppers, and Napalm Peppers. Dry this “heartwarming” wreath on the porch, then grind it into a powder and make a concoction I call “Holiday Bear and Javelina Spray.” Give every holiday party guest visitor a spray bottle memento! Great small piñata gifts!

Quazy Quail Tweadmill

Measuring 3 feet in length this quail-sized treadmill is guaranteed to attract scurry-oriented quail and their chicks. Holds as many as 10 frantic feathered fitness freaks, including an adult male, a hen and up to eight chicks, in a single line. Workout speeds include “Scurry,” “Hawk!”and “Bobcat!”

Wee Wrangler Western Wear

Introducing Southern Arizona lawmaker Mark “I’m just an old cop from Kokomo who likes to dress up like a cowboy!” Finchem’s new line of children’s cowboy cosplay costumes. The Halston of cowboy cosplay bowled us over with his adorable over-the-top costumes like the “Shaman Patriot,” the “Whoa Nellie,” and especially the “Insurrectionist Oathkeeper”! Detachable Yosemite Sam mustache, Goober Gulch snap-on Gambler Tie, Wingnut-on-a-spring headband sold separately.

Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II

Now who doesn’t want airpower? As seen on “Antiques Roadshow,” the Tucson edition, one of these babies recently sold, at auction on the dark web, to a Moroccan Prince for a cool $18 million without working A/C or a bluetooth player. On Christmas morning the expression on their faces will be worth every penny when they see what’s in their driveway! Who doesn’t need close air support now and then? Put your mind at ease about that “Civil War” talk and that aggravating rush hour traffic. Surround yourself with 1,200 pounds of titanium armor with access to a 30mm rotary cannon and take to the sky. Maintenance crew, ammunition, tarmac installation not included.

Desert Trails Hiking Pogo Stick by Doinka Doinka

Combine a beautiful outing in our gorgeous desert with the number one sport of clowns! And get lots of fun vertebrae collapsing exercise! Take a hop on the Jumping Cholla Pogo Stick. Jumping Cholla is a locally owned company that saw the need for a product that would free desert explorers to bounce erratically up and down narrow tricky rocky desert trails with spines everywhere with unforgettable slapstick results! Practice inside first with the patented ”Jackhammer” grip handles and, according to the manufacturer, “before you know it you’ll be bouncing like a kangaroo over saguaros and boulders, bouncing up and down trails like a jumping bean gone Django.” When you bounce into a boulder like Wiley Coyote you’ll be the star of the hike. Sound effects optional.

This holiday season shop locally, responsibly and often!

 Steve Meckler Special to the Star

David Fitzsimmons:

tooner@tucson.com

