Fitz's Opinion: One Tucsonan's annual holiday shopping gift guide

Combine a beautiful outing in our gorgeous desert with the number one sport of clowns! And get lots of fun vertebrae collapsing exercise! Take a hop on the Jumping Cholla Pogo Stick. Jumping Cholla is a locally owned company that saw the need for a product that would free desert explorers to bounce erratically up and down narrow tricky rocky desert trails with spines everywhere with unforgettable slapstick results! Practice inside first with the patented ”Jackhammer” grip handles and, according to the manufacturer, “before you know it you’ll be bouncing like a kangaroo over saguaros and boulders, bouncing up and down trails like a jumping bean gone Django.” When you bounce into a boulder like Wiley Coyote you’ll be the star of the hike. Sound effects optional.