Fitz's Opinion: Pima County can revive Old Tucson with the right entrepreneurs

“Next.”

“Kiki Rickles. Why not celebrate Old Tucson itself? Imagine the voice of Samuel L. Jackson narrating the tour: ‘And then the fire happened. The theme park known as ‘Old Tucson: Twelve Miles and a Hundred Years from Town’ became known as ‘Old Tucson: 100-Miles from a Fire Hydrant.’”

“Next.”

“John Doe. Your park should definitely have a ‘Kon-Tiki Room’ featuring an animatronic Joe Bonanno and other —”

“Next.”

“Howdy. Lurleen Laveen here from Wagon Wheels East RV Park. I call my idea ‘Little Mexico,’ or ‘Mexico-cito.’ I sketched my first ride idea here on this Arroyo Cafe napkin. I call it ‘Border Wall Catapult!’ Ain’t been tested yet but I’m pretty sure it can lob up to 300 pounds clear into Pinal County.“

“Next.”

“I got another one. ’Border Tunnel!’ It’d be like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ without the Caribbean. And our scary pirate robots would be mules and drug lords and —”

“Next.”