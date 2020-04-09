Fitz's Opinion: Punch Woods

Punch was a handsome living sermon with a silver ponytail.

When I married in 2011 I asked my old friends Punch and Casey Woods to send me a picture from their wedding more than half a century ago because we wanted to create a slideshow of images of enduring commitment for our reception and sure enough, Punch sent us an iconic image of the penultimate hippy couple setting out to imitate Christ in a VW long before the Summer of Love.

In 1418, in a stone cold world lit by torches, Thomas a Kempis penned “The Imitation of Christ”. In the sixties many aimed equally high.

Punch, 82, fell off his horse, died Wednesday and made me sob. The lucky man was married 59-years to the same fine woman, A woman I met a century ago when she invited this cartoonist to address her middle school students at Safford K-8. Lean, energetic, full of life and love for her students I wondered what was spring Casey Woods was tapping. Over the years I saw firsthand how they nurtured each other’s sprits with relentless humor. Casey is one Hell of an impressive matriarch, a delightfully snarky and energetic force for good.

Casey, what a glorious run of good deeds you two have done together. The waters continue to ripple out.