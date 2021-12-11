Fitz's Opinion: Redeemed, what becomes of Scrooge's life and later achievements

“What, sir, is the cost to democracy if we don’t cover corruption, waste and want? Without an informed citizenry you may as well drive a stake of holly through democracy’s heart. Bah! You, sir, are a humbug!”

After that worrisome exchange the dreams returned.

In his first dream “Zoey the Spirit of News-Yet-To-Come” showed Ebenezer an endless news desert. ”Adapt to the digital age or face oblivion, Ebenezer.”

In his second dream “Zuck the Spirit of News-Present” taunted Ebenezer. “You say the people are hungry for true journalism? Are there no talking points, no flacks, no Fox and Friends, no trolls, no tweets, no foreign disinformation campaigns, no Facebook posts, Ebenezer?”

In his third dream “Lou Grant the Spirit of News-Past” showed Ebenezer a midcentury newsroom buzzing with hundreds of reporters and editors. “Best not to live in the past,” said Ebenezer.

Later that morning, at work, after announcing a new digital push, the old publisher threw open his office window and yelled down to a boy on the street. “Tell me, is our large Special Edition of the ‘Daily Londoner’ still in the window of the bookshop down the street?”