Fitz's Opinion: Redeemed, what becomes of Scrooge's life and later achievements
alert editor's pick
Fitz’s Opinion

Fitz's Opinion: Redeemed, what becomes of Scrooge's life and later achievements

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Old Ebenezer Scrooge believed in the transformative power of dreams after he repented. He became a noted philanthropist and vocal reformer. He founded children’s hospitals and food banks, opened hundreds of homeless shelters and served on countless boards.

At the end of his life Ebenezer came to believe none of his efforts were enough to promote enduring positive change. After much thought Ebenezer told his nephew, Fred,”I shall devote my remaining days to comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable! Nephew, I have purchased the ’Daily Londoner’.”

“That rag? You’re mad, uncle.”

“We’ll fight ignorance and want. We’ll fight for reform! And in this perilous age of poppycock, we’ll stand for truth!”

Years later, when the internet arrived, the new publisher of “The Daily Londoner” didn’t fret. “Threatened by the internet? Newspapers? Humbug. Craigslist? Humbug!”

Ebenezer scoffed when classified revenues dropped. “Our faithful readers will always support community journalism.”

Ebenezer despaired when a consultant hounded him about making a profit every quarter. “Who wants to read about want and ignorance or your exposés on our workhouses and prisons, Ebenezer? Your investigative stories cost too much to produce.”

“What, sir, is the cost to democracy if we don’t cover corruption, waste and want? Without an informed citizenry you may as well drive a stake of holly through democracy’s heart. Bah! You, sir, are a humbug!”

After that worrisome exchange the dreams returned.

In his first dream “Zoey the Spirit of News-Yet-To-Come” showed Ebenezer an endless news desert. ”Adapt to the digital age or face oblivion, Ebenezer.”

In his second dream “Zuck the Spirit of News-Present” taunted Ebenezer. “You say the people are hungry for true journalism? Are there no talking points, no flacks, no Fox and Friends, no trolls, no tweets, no foreign disinformation campaigns, no Facebook posts, Ebenezer?”

In his third dream “Lou Grant the Spirit of News-Past” showed Ebenezer a midcentury newsroom buzzing with hundreds of reporters and editors. “Best not to live in the past,” said Ebenezer.

Later that morning, at work, after announcing a new digital push, the old publisher threw open his office window and yelled down to a boy on the street. “Tell me, is our large Special Edition of the ‘Daily Londoner’ still in the window of the bookshop down the street?”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, sir.”

“The newspaper!”

“What’s a newspaper?”

“Where do you get your news, lad?”

The boy held up his smartphone and tapped the tiny screen. “I get all the news I’ll ever need right here. Did you know there’s a War on Christmas?”

Ebenezer squinted at the tiny screen. “Humbug, boy. Enjoy your daily investigative sentence.” He shut his office window. “God help us, everyone.”

In a terrifying dream that night, old Jacob Marley came to him as a spectral hedge fund manager with vulture wings, a phantom draped with paper chains made from newsprint, with a ledger hanging from each one, dripping the names of dead newspapers. “I wear the newspaper chains I forged in life…link by link, hostile takeover by hostile takeover. And I’m coming for you, Ebenezer.”

“Not the ‘Daily Londoner’! True journalists would rather die than wither away in your partisan pulp mills, Jacob!”

“If they would rather die,” said Marley, “they had better do it, and decrease the surplus population of do-gooders.

Transported in a dizzying instant, Ebenezer found himself shivering next to a grim spirit in front of an open grave. He read the tombstone inscribed with the words “Prrint Journalism.” Of course, there would be a typo, a signature of the troubled age.

“Tell me our fate is not fixed in stone, Spirit.”

In an instant, Ebenezer was in a noisy crowded office. “Why bless my soul! Where are we? Is that young woman, my former fiancee Belle?”

The spirit leaned over. “Clean your spectacles, Ebenezer. That’s Belle’s granddaughter, Victoria. This is her online startup, a niche non-profit publisher of non-partisan news running on a mix of grants, donations, subscriptions and public funding.”

Victoria clapped her hands together. “Congratulations, everybody! We survived another year! Turn on your screensavers. Silence your phones. Let’s celebrate!”

Ebenezer whispered to his grim spirit companion,“—And pray there’s no breaking news for at least the next two hours.”

Victoria climbed on top of her desk, shushed the joyful chatter of her fledgling colleagues. “I propose a toast!” She cleared her throat. “To challenging times. My fellow storytellers, truth slingers and word wranglers, in the difficult years ahead, let us never stop believing in the transformative power of our profession.”

“Or dreams,” Ebenezer said to himself as he slept and dreamt of young ambitious journalists clinking their glasses together, in a world yet to be, laughing out Christmas Eve in a chaotic, messy, bustling newsroom.

Fitz column mug

Fitzsimmons

 Steve Meckler Special to the Star

David Fitzsimmons:

tooner@tucson.com

