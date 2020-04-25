Fitz's Opinion: Seeking refuge from the virus in our desert wilderness

I turned off the news alerts on my phone. All I want to hear is the wind.

I add a tiny golden flower to the doll-sized bouquet in my water bottle holster, a posy I’m assembling to present to Ellen when I return home.

What did the children sing? “Ring around the rosy, pockets full of posies.”

My bouquet offers no antidote to plagues. Only distraction.

“Ashes, ashes,” we sang. “We all fall down.” The trail becomes a narrow ledge. I will not fall.

A sign near beautifully crafted stone stair steps lectures me as I catch my breath. FDR created the Civilian Conservation Corps in ’33 to provide jobs for millions. A dollar a day.

How many barrels of oil could that buy? I walk on. Happy days are not here again. There is no New Deal savior. Only this daunting, rocky trail. By now Moses would have reached Sinai. This splendid trail galls like Golgotha and dazzles like Eden. From the summit this heathen shall see the Promised Land, Gates Pass, Picacho, Wasson and Golden Gate. I listen to my breathing. I surrender to the beauty that is in front of me at this moment. I commit this vista to memory.