Fitz's Opinion: Senator Kyrsten Sinema meets her idealistic younger self

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Being it’s the magical weekend of “Tucson Meet Yourself” I was moved to wonder if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ever met herself, hiding from constituents, locked in yet another bathroom, standing in front of another mirror, biding her time, centering her chakras.

“Breathe. … Be the Buddha, Kyrsten. … Breathe. … Tune out the negativity of your constituents. … Tune them out. …Breathe.” As Sen. Sinema chanted to herself she caressed her lode star, her beloved ”F— off” ring, releasing the sorcery contained within the ring’s ancient alchemy with a sudden blinding flash of light.

Blinking, Arizona’s senator could not believe her eyes, for there in the bathroom mirror stood a much younger Kyrsten Sinema — Kyrsten the Green Party activist, Kyrsten the committed social worker, Kyrsten the young idealist in her tutu wearing “Nader for President” and “Bread not Bombs” buttons.

“K-K-Kyrsten?”

Her reflection spoke. “Senator! You look like a trillion dollars! We need to talk. Now.”

With protestors pounding on the door, Sen. Sinema was trapped with her former self.