Fitz's Opinion: Should 2020, like old acquaintance, be forgot and never brought to mind again?

Moments before the New Year, little 2021, in fearful desperation, toddled up the familiar staircase of nearby clouds and knocked on Cupid’s star. “Hello?” Cupid yelled from inside his celestial home. “Go away! Come back in February. I’m busy.”

“Take my place, please! Have you seen what’s happened to the mortals? At this hour the world needs you and your quiver of love far more than it needs my confetti. At least give me your quiver and bow.”

Silence.

“I’ll trade you my top hat!”

“Talk to me on Valentine’s Day. Go away!” And so the new year did.

2021 nudged his top hat to a cocky angle, hiked up his diaper and clutching his fistful of confetti in one hand and a bottle of Champagne and two flute glasses in the other, toddled toward the old bearded man in the robe who was striding his way across the heavens in his direction.

The old year bent down to greet the new year. “So you’re 2021!”

Smiling nervously up at the old man the toddler stammered, “H-h-how was it?”