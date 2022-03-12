Fitz's Opinion: Signs of the times found among the crosswalks and creosotes

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
To celebrate my semiretirement I bought a new bicycle, after a lifetime of Goodwill rattletraps and used Huffy bikes, and went for a Saturday ride through neighborhoods on my northwest side of town. Hello, sunny day, hello, freedom. Hello, neighbors walking their dogs. Friendly wave. Hello, parents cheering on their kids at practice. Friendly wave. Hello to the guy washing his truck. Friendly wave.
Hello, tattered American flag hanging upside down from a flagpole. I stopped and straddled my bike. That’s a sign of distress. I pitied my distressed neighbor in his ranch-style McMansion. With two spotless mega-trucks and an RV in its own hangar-sized garage. Surely he’s distressed by the cost of gas to fill his ridiculous guzzlers. Perhaps he was traumatized when he was asked by his nation to wear a mask.
His next-door neighbor was flying a new American flag upright and proud. Are they dueling patriots? Will one of them build a wall?
I rolled to a stop in front of my favorite yard and shouted at the man tending an irrigation line. ”Nice garden. Amazing cacti. Looks great.” Thanks! Beautiful day! Have a great day!
I should’ve asked him, “Where’s your flag?” Probably a Communist.
Cycling on, I noticed a familiar house near the school. The blue and white “Trump 2024” flag that hung on the lonesome flagpole in the middle of the front yard is gone.
As I pedaled down a dirt road past corrals, the invigorating aroma of the west moved me to wonder if Steve Bannon lives near here. Maybe I’ll run into him and Noam Chomsky at the Fry’s. I’ll be sure to tell Steve about the best deals you can find around here for pitchforks, tiki torch fluid and bear spray.
Biking over rutted dirt roads, I stopped in front of a “Don’t tread on me” flag. I pitied the hand-wringing American living in that huge spread with beautiful stables, a swimming pool, barns, sheds, livestock, trailers, a guesthouse and an impressive home security system that will keep out those rapists and murderers from you-know-where.
Up in Flagstaff, an antisemite named Wendy Rogers, who was elected by tens of thousands of rural voters in the Flagstaff area, supports Vladimir Putin and promises to execute her political enemies. A cross between Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Scotch pine, Wendy raised $2.5 million in donations last year with $2 million coming from outside Arizona from bigots with bucks to blow. Antisemitism and racism are profitable in America. Wendy, who would do anything for her lord and savior Donald Trump, believes Donald’s son, Jesus, is on her side and that COVID’s a bioweapon and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is George Soros’ muppet.
Did I mention tens of thousands of woodland Arizonans voted for her?
I’m not letting this trouble me. I have a new bicycle. I’m a kid again, riding on a cloud, with no hands, past split rail fences and saguaros.
How I longed to see Mark Finchem washing his truck or mowing his poison ivy in front of one of these homes, instead of dabbling in sedition and coups in some bunker in Pinal County.
I zipped down to the bike path and rode along the wide wash next to a country club of luxury homes. The only flags I saw there were red triangles on the golf course representing the people’s republic of leisure.
Loop cyclists are friendly. Hi. Hey. Hey. Howdy. Afternoon. It’s perplexing. All I see are normal people. Where are the crazies?
State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who blames Jews and the godless global banks for everything, has 700,000 followers online. Mark Finchem is adored by enough people here dumber than he is to be a viable candidate for Arizona secretary of election rigging.
Steve Bannon has a lair in Oro Valley. Where is Jabba’s Hut? Bannon ought to give up disrupting democracy and try a recumbent bike. Get in shape. Feel better.
Looping back home I promised myself when I got there I’d go online and order a yard sign I saw on my ride: “In this house We believe: Black Lives Matter, Women’s Rights are Human Rights, No Human is illegal, Science is Real, Love is Love, Kindness is Everything.”
But, first things first.
Once home I hung up my bike, bragged about my ride and set about finding our American flag in storage where it hibernates between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. I unfurled it and slipped it into its silver bracket on the fence post by our mailbox. Because I believe in the American dream, especially when it includes riding a bicycle on a March afternoon without a care in the world.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com