Fitz's Opinion: Signs of the times found among the crosswalks and creosotes

Did I mention tens of thousands of woodland Arizonans voted for her?

I’m not letting this trouble me. I have a new bicycle. I’m a kid again, riding on a cloud, with no hands, past split rail fences and saguaros.

How I longed to see Mark Finchem washing his truck or mowing his poison ivy in front of one of these homes, instead of dabbling in sedition and coups in some bunker in Pinal County.

I zipped down to the bike path and rode along the wide wash next to a country club of luxury homes. The only flags I saw there were red triangles on the golf course representing the people’s republic of leisure.

Loop cyclists are friendly. Hi. Hey. Hey. Howdy. Afternoon. It’s perplexing. All I see are normal people. Where are the crazies?

State Sen. Wendy Rogers, who blames Jews and the godless global banks for everything, has 700,000 followers online. Mark Finchem is adored by enough people here dumber than he is to be a viable candidate for Arizona secretary of election rigging.

Steve Bannon has a lair in Oro Valley. Where is Jabba’s Hut? Bannon ought to give up disrupting democracy and try a recumbent bike. Get in shape. Feel better.