Fitz's Opinion: Surviving the season of gratitude for family, fine weather and food fights.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

One family celebrated Thanksgiving early because so may of them had plans to travel to see folks they hadn’t seen since the pandemic. Five days before Thanksgiving, they agreed to gather at grandpa’s hacienda at the edge of town.

One by one the old couples and the young families and the new parents arrived.

“Beautiful autumn day, Cousin.”

“Who brought the Christmas tamales! Wow!”

“I haven’t seen your baby since the pandemic! She’s beautiful. Looks just like her mom!”

Nana Maria, directed guests to sit wherever they wished. “Set potluck goodies on the big buffet table on the porch, por favor.”

Folks made their way around back to the circle of picnic tables set under a shady grove of old mesquite trees and took their seats among warm breezes and chattering cactus wrens.

In apprehensive silence they eyed each other like Squid Game competitors. Who would initiate the mandatory melee, the requisite family riot before the Cranberry Sauce got warm? Who would bring up politics first?