Fitz's Opinion: Terrifying tips for decorating your casita for an Old Pueblo Halloween

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Halloween is a magical time in our exceptional desert village, a multicultural cauldron boiling and bubbling with more unique regional traditions than Marana has “Spirit Halloween” pop-up shops.
We Old Puebloans have terrifying phantasms like no other shire. La Llorona haunts our arroyos, a murderous wailing banshee with glowing red eyes and we have chupacabras, monstrous vampiric creatures that are more terrifying than Sean Miller losing it court side. We tremble in mortal fear of the University of Arizona Parking Police with their terrifying tire boots.
And we love to decorate our casitas for Halloween like Martha Stewart on jimson weed. Here are a few of the spine-chilling themes I hope to see staged in yards around Tucson this October:
The “Day of the Dead” Commercial Merchandise Bonfire
Props: Max out your credit card purchasing every cheap mass-produced “Day of the Dead” tchotchke you can find at nearby big- box chain stores.
Staging: Arrange in bonfire mounds in your front yard. Torch. Cackle.
The Rural Arizona Hospital
Props: Skeletons (Try the locks at the Medical School), cobwebs, chairs, paint, poster board
Staging: Create a waiting room in your yard! Add the following signs: “SORRY. OUR ICU IS FULL OF ANTI-VAXXERS.” Scatter the skeletons in their “waiting room” chairs. Cover with cobwebs.
Downside: Expect an attack by anti-mask zombies.
The Arizona Asylum for the Criminally Insane Legislature
Props: CPR dummies (Try the locks at your local Fire Station), bola ties, wing nuts, tinfoil.
Staging: Arrange your terrifying Pro-Trump Pitchfork-wielding Poltergeists in a variety of villainous vignettes ranging from the “Working Poor Torture Chamber” to the “Koch Castle of Corporate Vampires” to the “Cyber Ninja Snakepit.”
Note: The “Public Schools Budget Chainsaw Massacre” may be too gruesome for public viewing.
The “I own bedsheets” Ghost Fest
Props: Sheets
Staging: Be the first on your block to notice when you drape a sheet over a saguaro it looks like a giant scary ghost. This money-saving move will free up the income you’ll need to buy new Christmas lights to replace the ones you saved last year that never work this year.
Last year’s Terrifying Christmas inflatables
Props: Last year’s electric Christmas inflatables, markers
Staging: Go crazy with markers on your beloved inflatable holiday yard decor! Create your own “Rudolph the Rabid Reindeer“ or “Franken-Santa.” Last year I made a “Frosty the Cold-Blooded Snow Slayer” that was the hit of the season until the ax came loose.
The West University Horrified Liberals Haunted Duplex
Props: Clipboards, political signs, rubber zombies
Staging: Stare in pity and horror at tormented progressives cursed to wander conservative Arizona! Just beyond the “Humanitarian Aid is not a Crime” sign beware of the possessed petition passers in search of souls registered in this county who can print their full names, addresses and ZIP codes clearly.
The Haunted Retirees Casita
Props: Retirees hoping to earn all-you-can-eat buffet money as extras, sweaters, rocking chairs, Dodge Stratus
Staging: As the sweater-wearing “undead” rock their rockers on your porch they torture us by calling out, “You never-r-r visit … you never-r-r call.” The added vignette of a haunted Dodge Stratus, left running with the left-turn signal eternally on, is a nice touch.
Gruesome Gulch
Props: Plastic pink flamingos, paint, blank and weathered wooden signs, empty canteens
Staging: Paint the flamingos black and their beaks yellow. Place your “Turkey Vultures” in your bone-dry sand trap of a yard near empty canteens and weathered signs reading “Lake Mead,” “Colorado River” and “Lake Powell.” Hand out bottles of delicious recycled human waste water and water harvesting “how to” guides.
The Unsustainable Non-Biodegradable Cemetery
Props: Styrofoam tombstones and plastic graveyard props, globe of the earth, lighter fluid, match
Staging: Torch the planet. Bury it in your unsustainable graveyard.
The Terrifying Trump 2024 Yard
Props: Trump banners, flags, vaccine needles, masks, flaming trash barrels, tiki torches, pitchforks, red tie, pumpkin, Biden scarecrow, herd of actual sheep in MAGA hats.
Staging: Give your pumpkin head a red tie, a tiki torch and his herd of sheep. Hang those banners, and bear-spray passersby.
Look at what I bought at Big Mart
Props: Every cheap Halloween prop on aisle 666
Staging: We don’t care. Your taste is terrifying, but not nearly as horrifying as your electric bill and your lack of imagination.
Old Pueblo Halloweens Past
Props: Children willing to work for Game Stop stock, children’s costumes, jack o’lanterns, assorted organic, fat and sugar-free, keto-friendly locally sourced candy treats, a sound system, looping recording of doorbells, laughter.
Staging: Recreate the time long ago when giggling children in adorable costumes would go from hacienda to hacienda, harvesting compliments, coins and candy. Before we became afraid.
David Fitzsimmons: