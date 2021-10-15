Fitz's Opinion: Terrifying tips for decorating your casita for an Old Pueblo Halloween

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Halloween is a magical time in our exceptional desert village, a multicultural cauldron boiling and bubbling with more unique regional traditions than Marana has “Spirit Halloween” pop-up shops.

We Old Puebloans have terrifying phantasms like no other shire. La Llorona haunts our arroyos, a murderous wailing banshee with glowing red eyes and we have chupacabras, monstrous vampiric creatures that are more terrifying than Sean Miller losing it court side. We tremble in mortal fear of the University of Arizona Parking Police with their terrifying tire boots.

And we love to decorate our casitas for Halloween like Martha Stewart on jimson weed. Here are a few of the spine-chilling themes I hope to see staged in yards around Tucson this October:

The “Day of the Dead” Commercial Merchandise Bonfire

Props: Max out your credit card purchasing every cheap mass-produced “Day of the Dead” tchotchke you can find at nearby big- box chain stores.

Staging: Arrange in bonfire mounds in your front yard. Torch. Cackle.

The Rural Arizona Hospital