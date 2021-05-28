Fitz's Opinion: Thanks, weather wizards, for the 'summer's here' alert

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When the weather wizards on TV declare “Memorial Day is the beginning of summer,” we Tucsonans smile, roll our eyes and politely nod because we know a season can’t “begin” if it never ends, and as sure as there are death and potholes any fool can see summer never ends. Winter here is, at best, a visiting breeze, a fraud, a seasonal sham, a meteorological hoax — and autumn? A rumor to be forgotten.

We’re good humored about summer because exposure to the sun has baked our brains into tiny charred maniacal raisins. For laughs, some raisin-brained Tucsonans have been know to put on sweaters in January. We keep our sweaters next to our galoshes and ice scrapers in our entryway closets because, like we tell every newcomer, “you never know. We could get a blizzard.”

Last Blizzard I got was at a Dairy Queen in Gila Bend in July of 1973.

Any summer dweller worth his sunscreen who hears the radio say “Tucson hit the 100-degree mark today” will tell you Tucson doesn’t “hit” the “100-degree mark” as much as it hits us, whomps us good, landing like an acme anvil on our Wiley Coyote heads. Before you can say “heatstroke”, as Yosemite Sam would say, our “biscuits are burning.”