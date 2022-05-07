Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If men got pregnant, the joke goes, access to abortion would be a sacred right with no “waiting period,” no state-mandated patronizing lectures and free “Morning-after pills” available at every Starbucks.

The reproductive tyranny of the Supreme Court recently laid bare is no joke.

Remain idle and the pious “freedom-loving” hypocrites who reject masks because it’s their body, their choice, will not stop at policing the innermost sanctum of every woman’s womb.

Abortion will become unsafe, illegal and rarely reported and the tyranny will grow.

Criminalize interstate travel to get an abortion. Check.

Ban abortion nationwide. On the list.

Restrict access to contraceptives. Absolutely. (These radicals consider IUDs and over-the-counter contraceptive medications abortifacients.)

Ban same-sex marriage. Amen.

Reintroduce sodomy laws. Hallelujah.

Ban interracial marriage. Whispered.

Years ago at a gathering of female managers of nonprofit breast cancer agencies I randomly selected an attendee from the audience for a caricature moment on stage with me. “Name?”

“Weddington.”

“What do you do?”

“I was lawyer. Back in Texas.”

She looked familiar. Was she the woman I had seen in a documentary recently?

“Are you the ‘Roe v. Wade’ Sarah Weddington?”

Every woman in the room gasped, cheered and applauded. Every woman. None could imagine a world without Roe v. Wade.

Not back then.

In a world without Roe v. Wade, 26 states will ban abortion with no exception for rape or incest. The same 26 little tyrannies that are erasing your right to vote. The same 26 little tyrannies cleansing public education of inconvenient truths.

Here in God forsaken Arizona every Republican office holder and candidate for office, including Trump’s toadies, Brnovich, Finchem and Lake, will ban abortion in our state, with no exceptions.

Not for rape.

Not for incest.

Not for fetal abnormality.

Mandatory motherhood for all.

None of these child-loving servants of the people offer plans for reducing infant mortality, expanding parental leave, improving neonatal care, or enriching childcare. Not one.

Ever ready to proclaim their Christian family values, many are happy to share their views.

Like the late, Republican candidate for governor of Texas, Clayton Williams, who said, “Rape is kinda like the weather. If it’s inevitable, relax and enjoy it.”

Or America’s Prince of Piety, Rick Santorum. “The right approach is to accept this horribly created … gift of human life and accept what God is giving you.” Thank you, Rick, and Rick’s God, and sisters — do thank your rapists.

And thank you, Iowa Congressman Steve King, for asking us to consider whether the human race would still exist without rape and incest.

Prohibitions that deny human nature fail. The same “Pro-life” Party that argues restricting access to guns won’t stop the carnage of gun violence is the same cognitively dissonant cabal convinced banning abortion will stop abortions. Tell the defiant desperate women of America’s past who poured Lysol into their bodies, inserted wire hangers, begged boyfriends to pummel their bellies or committed infanticide or suicide. Or both. Who will evade this holy prohibition? The wealthy. The privileged. The private mistresses of our publicly pious Republican leaders.

In what modern civilized democracy are women, and girls, compelled by religious zealots to bear their rapist’s baby, to carry their incestuous father’s offspring to term, or to bring a malformed infant into this world only to perish?

Our revolutionary secular republic is threatened by a minority of religionists who cite their cherry-picked scripture with the same fierce conviction of the Taliban when they cite the Quran for public amputations of the hands of thieves.

Like many defenders of choice I have seen the sonograms of my children forming within. I concede abortion is a grave act and yet, those who decry women who seek abortions as inhumane monsters mercilessly discount the profound agony of every sister’s existential calculus.

And misses the greater point, denying the threat their authoritarian crusade for unlimited power over our private lives poses to our democratic republic.

For the nation that surrenders the reproductive choice of its citizens to a minority of theocrats is not a democracy.

It is a tyranny.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.