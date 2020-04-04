Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo Cafe is open for carry-out orders and shout outs

When I’m on a turbulent flight I look at the flight attendant’s face for the smile that reassures me you’ll survive this, the plane will land and you will be OK. I gave him my best flight attendant’s smile.“You aren’t powerless, my friend. You are saving lives right now. You are stopping this virus.”

We’re all scared. As long as you stay at home, wash your hands, practice distancing, and are very, very, very careful you will make it to the other side of this. “I hear your fear, brother. We are going to walk through this valley of death together. The entire world. This will change us. We will save ourselves and with hard-earned wisdom and unity we will save our planet. And one day I will say to you, in person, I’d like more sour cream on that burrito.”

On my walk later that day I saw people chatting outside in tight circles. A killer virus is on the loose and they’re playing “Tag, you’re infected.” I saw kids playing a basketball game. Each foul shook loose a mist of corona virus droplets that could kill their parents or grandparents. I saw geezers sharing golf carts and microbes. I saw “one last swim in the community pool with our friends” in a microbial soup.

I ate in my garden and envied the bees working, dancing and buzzing with each other. Absence makes the heart envy social insects.