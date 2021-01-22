Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo Cafe Zoom crew nibbles on the inauguration

Carlos said his favorite Chavez quote was “You are never strong enough that you don’t need help.”

Lurlene noted that Arizona “sure needs help! Listening to Governor Ducey’s State of the State address was like listening to a sunny autopsy report issued by the murderer.”

Lurlene reminded us of how many of our friends and relatives had died from COVID-19. “It didn’t have to happen. We closed late and opened too early. Lies were at the center of it.”

Rosa smiled. “That’s why I couldn’t stop watching the inauguration. It felt so good. Like waking up from a long nightmare. ... Did you all see the sun came out and shined down on our nation’s Capitol?”

Carlos nodded. “Yup. The same Capitol that looked like ‘World War Z,’ crawling with zombies just a few weeks ago.”

Rosa leaned into her camera. “Seeing all the good that day — I felt the contrast more powerfully than ever.” She paused to cross herself. “America was touched by evil for four years. Our America! I still worry!”

I smiled back at her. “Don’t. The insurrectionists, the conned cosplay Confederates, are singing to the feds like squeezed canaries. The dragnet will grow. More criminals and their abettors on the inside will face justice.”