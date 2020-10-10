Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo crew gathers under an old mesquite on a fall morning

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
We met under the shade of the old mesquite tree next to the rusty racks and barbecue smoker sitting idle behind the dormant Arroyo Cafe. Rosa brought thermoses of her coffee, the nectar of life. Carlos brought breakfast burritos, Sour Frank brought his oxygen tank, Lurlene brought folding chairs and I brought my bluetooth speaker so Linda Ronstadt could join us and serenade our socially distanced picnic with songs from “Canciones De Mi Padre”.
Setting out the folding chairs Lurlene announced she had a riddle. “For y’all. What’s the significance of seven hundred and fifty?”
Rosa guessed first. "Number of customers in line in front of me at Fry’s this morning?”
Sour Frank guessed second. "Number of times my Trump/Pence 2020 yard sign . . . wheeze . . . has been defaced?”
Lurlene shook her head. “Y’all! It’s the amount — in dollars — your favorite so-called billionaire paid in taxes.”
Lurlene pointed at Rosa. “Girl, I know you paid more than $750. Carlos, you paid twice that. Frank, it’s a good thing you got a giant honkin’ snout like a javelina.”
“Why?”
“Because I know for a fact you paid through the nose.”
Sour Frank scoffed at the prattle. “That’s how the rich roll. Trump’s smarter than all of us. Lurlene, Trump . . . wheeze . . . is just taking advantage of tax loopholes.”
“What exactly are loopholes?”
Rosa poured me a cup. “The most nutritious part of fruit-loops.”
After scarfing down her burrito, Rosa turned serious. “Listen everyone. He’s flat broke, in debt up to his eyeballs and he’s facing eviction soon.”
Lurlene smiled through her mask. "Trump?!”
Rosa wished that were the case. “Naw. My brother-in-law, Ramon. He teaches middle school. In the middle of a pandemic! He’s got huge bills; he’s behind on his rent.”
Sour Frank asked, “What’s his rent, Rosa?”
“$750.00.”
We passed Carlos’ hat, tossing in what we could. Sour Frank emptied his wallet. Rosa was touched. “Gracias, mis amigos. Dios te bendiga.”
Lurlene smiled. “That’s what friends do. De nada. We step up, mija.”
Carlos squinted up at the sun. “Unlike the Tax Dodger-in-chief. He thinks only suckers pay taxes.”
He needs a new slogan. Rosa had it. ”Make America Great Again! On some other sucker’s dime”!
”Good one, Rosa,” Carlos laughed. “Could be trouble for Trump. Did you hear he claimed a $70,000 deduction on his income taxes for ‘hair care expenses?'”
Lurlene choked and spat out her coffee. “Gorilla glue and cotton candy costs that much?"
Sour Frank defended him. “Why is it all my friends are haters? It’s fake news! Let’s look at the pros and . . . wheeze . . . cons of Trump’s so-called tax troubles.”
I smiled. “Sure, Frank. I think a lot of cons in the slammer would like the help of a pro with their taxes.”
Sour Frank huffed. “Fitz, you’re just bitter you can’t deduct your Arroyo Cafe booth as a workspace.”
After refilling all our cups Rosa plopped down on a bench. “I’m wiped. Cheer me up. Fitz, tell me a joke.”
“Tax relief.”
Rosa hammered out a rimshot on her thermos.
Lurlene held onto Trump like a bobcat on a kangaroo rat. “He’ll be crying over another terrifying caravan before the election’s over.”
“Honduran migrants?” I guessed.
Frank guessed, “Antifa anarchists?”
Lurlene shook her head. “Nope. IRS Auditors. Heading for Trump Tower.” She laughed her mask off.
Rosa swung in her hammock. “Let’s talk about something fun. Like Halloween!”
Carlos said Halloween’s been cancelled but that hasn’t stopped Melania from throwing a costume party in the Rose Garden.
Sour Frank coughed. “Can’t you talk about anything else? You’re all suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Carlos ignored Frank’s plea. "Trump’s already chosen his favorite masquerade costume for Halloween: A successful billionaire. Same one he wears every day.”
I said, “Holy Jalapeños, man! In the last decade your boy Trump paid a porn star more than he paid the IRS.”
Lurlene poured her cold coffee on the ground. “Stormy Daniels said it all evened out in the end. Because her experience with Donald was so taxing.”
I had to go. We all did. Houses to clean. laundry to wash. Brothers-in-law to help move out of their homes onto the street.
In site of the times I declared it good to see everybody. “Rosa? Before I go can we break into the cafe? I need to borrow your old cash register.”
“What for?”
“I heard you need a register to vote.”
The groans morphed into goodbyes and next times. No need to fret over the election. Everyone in our group was voting, as sure as the Catalina's are blue. Everyone.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
