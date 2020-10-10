Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo crew gathers under an old mesquite on a fall morning

Rosa swung in her hammock. “Let’s talk about something fun. Like Halloween!”

Carlos said Halloween’s been cancelled but that hasn’t stopped Melania from throwing a costume party in the Rose Garden.

Sour Frank coughed. “Can’t you talk about anything else? You’re all suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Carlos ignored Frank’s plea. "Trump’s already chosen his favorite masquerade costume for Halloween: A successful billionaire. Same one he wears every day.”

I said, “Holy Jalapeños, man! In the last decade your boy Trump paid a porn star more than he paid the IRS.”

Lurlene poured her cold coffee on the ground. “Stormy Daniels said it all evened out in the end. Because her experience with Donald was so taxing.”

I had to go. We all did. Houses to clean. laundry to wash. Brothers-in-law to help move out of their homes onto the street.

In site of the times I declared it good to see everybody. “Rosa? Before I go can we break into the cafe? I need to borrow your old cash register.”

“What for?”

“I heard you need a register to vote.”

The groans morphed into goodbyes and next times. No need to fret over the election. Everyone in our group was voting, as sure as the Catalina's are blue. Everyone.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.