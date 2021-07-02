Fitz's Opinion: The Fourth of July on a Sunday to remember

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Tomorrow’s the Fourth here and sure as drought we Tucsonans will appreciate the fireworks that will bring us together with oohs and aahs, followed by the inspirational brush fires.

We may even find time to think fondly of our Founders for a second or two, in spite of their dithering on human bondage, because, at the very least, renouncing the rule of monarchs and granting ourselves the right to free expression, the task of perfecting our very own union, and the freedom to be Unitarians, Scientologists, Southern Baptists, Buddhists, Hassidic Jews or even a heathen, damned to perdition, is a fairly good bargain worth toasting.

Independence Day falls on Sunday this year, meaning every patriot in the Old Pueblo will wake to the sound of roosters crowing followed by church bells clanging, beckoning our neighbors to their haciendas of worship in every barrio and burb.

Mine eyes have seen the Glory and we’ll hear it down the street and across our valley, the soft murmurs of We standing together singing hymns of praise and “God Bless America.” We’ll pray for our Country and beseech our Gods for rain. E Pluribus Unum, pax vobiscum.