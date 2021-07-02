Fitz's Opinion: The Fourth of July on a Sunday to remember

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Tomorrow’s the Fourth here and sure as drought we Tucsonans will appreciate the fireworks that will bring us together with oohs and aahs, followed by the inspirational brush fires.
We may even find time to think fondly of our Founders for a second or two, in spite of their dithering on human bondage, because, at the very least, renouncing the rule of monarchs and granting ourselves the right to free expression, the task of perfecting our very own union, and the freedom to be Unitarians, Scientologists, Southern Baptists, Buddhists, Hassidic Jews or even a heathen, damned to perdition, is a fairly good bargain worth toasting.
Independence Day falls on Sunday this year, meaning every patriot in the Old Pueblo will wake to the sound of roosters crowing followed by church bells clanging, beckoning our neighbors to their haciendas of worship in every barrio and burb.
Mine eyes have seen the Glory and we’ll hear it down the street and across our valley, the soft murmurs of We standing together singing hymns of praise and “God Bless America.” We’ll pray for our Country and beseech our Gods for rain. E Pluribus Unum, pax vobiscum.
We’ll light sparklers on our porch and dine on the all-American cuisine of jackfruit tacos, pho, veggie burgers, Sonoran hot dogs, paletas and mochi ice cream balls, because walking out the mailbox to post old glory on the fencepost one can build up an astronomical gastronomical appetite.
In 1776 my great-great-great-great-great grandpa, Isham Brown, “By profession a cultivator of the earth,” enlisted in America’s revolutionary Continental Army and served in Virginia’s 4th Regiment, dodging musket balls at Princeton, engaging Lord Cornwallis’ redcoats, and fighting with General Washington at Germantown, Brandywine, Trenton and Valley Forge only to return home to lose his farm, divide the dirt among his three daughters and move on, as we Americans always do.
Isham lived to be 89, long enough to see his colony become a free democratic republic. The old revolutionary’s bones rest in Missouri shade, beneath a modest headstone next to his patient bride, Martha.
Isham’s great-great-grandkid, James, ended up in the Civil War, fighting to preserve the Union that Isham fought to create, enlisting on the right side of history to defend his nation from the same forces of division we fight today.
Grandpa Dick served in the First World War as a Dough Boy, a term that perplexed this child. Did he serve in the Pillsbury army under General Poppin’ Fresh or was the old coot a Yank who fought to end all wars, machine gunned and mustard gassed for his troubles? “Lift your pants’ legs, Grandpa! Show us the scars from the bullets,” I’d beg.
My great aunt’s boy, Kenneth, a barnstorming crop-duster turned ace, was shot down in the First World War over France, fueling her pilgrim’s pride and forever breaking her heart.
The Master Sergeant never spoke of Pearl Harbor. When asked about what he witnessed there on December 7th, Pop would just shake his head. “We gave them democracy,” he’d say.
Decades ago, reading a history of D-Day, I came across a hapless Captain Fitzsimmons, no relation, who was among the casualties when the ramp of his Normandy-bound landing craft dropped and Nazi bullets strafed every would-be liberator.
Three years ago I lied, claiming to be related to my namesake, when a French travel host insisted on thanking me for my country’s sacrifice after his first visit to Normandy. Stunned, humbled and proud I thanked him for Lafayette, who made our defeat of the British possible, the Statue of Liberty, a lovely housewarming gift and for Brigitte Bardot. “Something worth dying for,” the Master Sergeant would say.
I’ve been privileged to stand where a King was defeated at Yorktown, where the Confederacy surrendered at Appomattox and where King had a Dream, confident the moral arc of our nation still bends to better days.
Tomorrow we’ll crank up “Born in the USA,” watch the sky overhead light up with fireworks and wish America Feliz Cumpleaños. We’ll toast the revolution of 1776, which was over before our mission, San Xavier del Bac, was finished.
We’ll celebrate those who risked it all for an America-yet-to-be, revolutionaries who swore they’d kneel before no man, dedicated to the yet-to-be realized ideal: Whether immigrant, native, pauper or king, we, in our humble desert village, are each other’s equal, a radical proposition to celebrate long after the pyrotechnics and the brush fires on Sentinel Peak are extinguished.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com