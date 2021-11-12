Fitz's Opinion: The Master Sergeant and half a century of hustlers blowing smoke

When he stepped off the bus, mom gasped. From across the lot at Congress Street and Broadway it appeared a giant shark with a medical degree had taken a huge bite out of my father’s side. His sutures bled a crescent-shaped line of tiny red dots down the side of his crisp white shirt where half a lung had been.

He’s got to quit now. I ran to him, arms open. “Dad!"

“Whoa.” He gestured at me to stop and fished a fresh pack out of his shirt pocket, unwrapped it like he was undressing a lover, tapped the bottom, flipped the Kool into his mouth, struck a match, savored a deep draw, coughed and smiled. “I’m fine!”

Soon his doctor, the X-rays, Walter Cronkite, the Feds, an anti-smoking ad campaign and a persistent cancer were after him to quit. “What a crock. Smoking kept me healthy. I haven’t had a cold in 20 years. And now you can’t sell them on TV? The government has no right to tell me what to do. Neither do you. What does a 13-year-old know!”

We’re persecuted. The science is bad. We’re being singled out. Are you going to believe the government? Who are you going to believe? I believed the cancerous lung sample I saw in the 7th grade when Dr. McKay was our guest speaker. And the blood in dad’s handkerchief. And the Cancer Society.