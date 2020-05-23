Fitz's Opinion: The story of the great Cactus Flats conflagration of 2020

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

The screaming smoke alarm drove us through the smoke and fire, out of our burning house, onto the street, coughing, in our robes. I called the the Cactus Flats Fire Department just like Darlene told me to. “Our house is on fire! The whole house! Come quick! ”

I told Darlene what the Fire Chief said. “Wait it out,” he said, “It’ll go out by itself.” Between coughing fits Darlene sobbed. “It’s spreading to all our neighbor’s houses! ”

I told Darlene the Chief said, “It’ll be out by Spring! Like a miracle.“

Seconds later we saw him on Darlen’s phone holding a press conference. “Sand! It’s a beautiful thing. A lot of people are talking about how sand can help. Try throwing sand on the fire. If that doesn’t work try pouring gasoline on the fire. Long as I can remember I’ve always poured gasoline on fires. Better yet try drinking the gasoline! And spitting it on the fire. That should work. Look into that.”

At last. A gleaming Fire Truck, sirens blaring, lights flashing, rolled up to our inferno, followed by the Chief in his pickup.

“I am so glad you showed up. The whole neighborhood is burning. Do something!”