Fitz's Opinion: The tale of Libby and Sam and their problem child

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Sam, exhausted from wrangling baby Donnie, insisted Libby take the little sidewinder with her to the store. After all these years Sam, an old Westerner with a white goatee still carried a torch for Libby, his statuesque New Yorker.
As Sam buckled Donnie in his car seat the little Gila monster bit down on his daddy’s arm with the ferocity of a sprung bear trap. “Let go of your father’s arm, Donnie! Sam, use a cigarette lighter or crowbar to pry him loose. Worked last time.”
And thankfully, it worked this time.
“What do we need , Sam?”
“Bandages, bread, milk, masks, sanitizer and a muzzle for ‘Demon Seed’ here. And see if there are any exorcists in town for ‘Damien in Diapers’ while you’re there, Lib.”
When she arrived at the Cactus Flats strip mall, Libby grabbed her purse, and donned her mask and turned to free Donnie from his car seat. Donnie bared his teeth and refused to budge. “No go! Me stay. Me stay!”
And then baby Beelzebub shrieked so loud three turkey vultures fell from the sky.
“Fine!” Libby rolled down the window a crack and went shopping.
Libby inserted her card, tapped in her code, grabbed the receipt, wished the clerk a good day, and wheeled her full cart out the door. She wondered who was honking their car horn like a lunatic.
Pushing her cart across the lot she was stopped by a friend who asked her why she was tweeting unintelligible gibberish.
Libby said, “What? What are you talking about?” and then fishing in her purse she noticed her phone was missing. “I’ve got to go! Oh, dear, I think that stuck car horn is mine!”
When she got to her car Libby was horrified to find her malevolent munchkin in the driver’s seat. “Demon Seed” was giggling, rocking the steering wheel back and forth and pounding the horn. Lib saw the child hold up her phone and grin.
“Are you tweeting on my phone! Unlock the car! Open the door. Now. Roll down your window!”
The little snake rolled down the window and as soon as Libby stuck her hand in, car keys in hand, he rolled it back up, pinching her arm and grabbing the keys. He took a video of Lib as she struggled and cursed, posted it on Twitter with an indecipherable caption, grinned a wicked grin, tossed her keys on the seat beside him and proudly shoved her phone into the front of his diaper.
“Roll down this window. My keys! Give me my phone, right now, mister. We are done playing here!” Oblivious, little Donnie joyfully tweeted pics of her in various states of distress. Accompanied by incoherent prattle.
“If we don’t get this show on the road our groceries will go bad. Everyone is back home, waiting—and we need those masks. There’s a spiking pandemic out here!”
He glared defiantly. He posted videos of himself mimicking her desperate pleas. He tweeted endless babble. He was a smug tyrannical tot.
And then he rolled down the window. And waved his mother close.
She read his lips. “I not budge. My car. I drive.”
Libby decided right then and there to just wait him out. She camped on the hood and folded her arms. On he tweeted. She watched the sunset. On he tweeted. She watched the moon rise. On he tweeted.
Days passed.
Weeks passed.
Somewhere between the honking, tweeting and shrieking for attention she managed to sleep every night. And then, one cold morning, around the 20th of January, Libby woke up to silence.
“That’s strange!” She turned to see the car door was open, and the driver’s seat was empty.
Little Donnie was gone. Libby’s phone was on the seat.
Months later, when folks would say, “What became of your precious little Donnie?” Libby and Sam would shrug their shoulders and struggle to feign sadness. “Wasn’t he somethin’? No clue. We think a Bobcat got him. Or a chupacabra. We moved on.”
To hear folks tell the tale some say he’s out there still. Tweeting gibberish. Wailing in the night.
Last time I saw Lib and Sam they had news. “We got two on the way. Twins. A boy and a girl.”
“Holy jalapeños. That’s great. Got names picked out?”
“Joey and Kammy. Nice to chat but we got to run. We have a lot to do.”
“Where are you all headed?”
“Home.”
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
