Fitz's Opinion: The tale of Libby and Sam and their problem child

Libby inserted her card, tapped in her code, grabbed the receipt, wished the clerk a good day, and wheeled her full cart out the door. She wondered who was honking their car horn like a lunatic.

Pushing her cart across the lot she was stopped by a friend who asked her why she was tweeting unintelligible gibberish.

Libby said, “What? What are you talking about?” and then fishing in her purse she noticed her phone was missing. “I’ve got to go! Oh, dear, I think that stuck car horn is mine!”

When she got to her car Libby was horrified to find her malevolent munchkin in the driver’s seat. “Demon Seed” was giggling, rocking the steering wheel back and forth and pounding the horn. Lib saw the child hold up her phone and grin.

“Are you tweeting on my phone! Unlock the car! Open the door. Now. Roll down your window!”

The little snake rolled down the window and as soon as Libby stuck her hand in, car keys in hand, he rolled it back up, pinching her arm and grabbing the keys. He took a video of Lib as she struggled and cursed, posted it on Twitter with an indecipherable caption, grinned a wicked grin, tossed her keys on the seat beside him and proudly shoved her phone into the front of his diaper.