Fitz's Opinion: The University of Arizona Athletic Department announces a game-changing shakeup

The new Head Coach continued “The Wildcats are winners who were robbed by the deep PAC-12 state. We're going to keep on winning—we’re going to win so much you’re going to be sick of winning! The Wildcats will be going to the Super Bowl!”

A reporter’s hand shot up. “Isn’t the Super Bowl for NFL teams?”

Trump pivoted. “Did I mention the games were stolen? Hundreds of touchdowns and field goals weren’t counted by the referees— who were all corrupt! Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, tells me he has evidence the goalposts were constantly being moved. By ASU terrorists!”

Mesmerized, the entire athletic department nodded.

“My Assistant Cyber-Ninja-Coaches are reviewing every game to find the fraud proving the Wildcats were the victims of a huge conspiracy to steal the Heisman from them.”

A reporter’s hand shot up. “Isn’t the Heisman for professional football players—not college players?”

Trump glared at the reporter and then winked at his offensive tackles. “I’d like someone to punch that guy right in the face. Someone who wants an easy ‘A’.”