Fitz's Opinion: The University of Arizona Athletic Department announces a game-changing shakeup

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In a bold move designed to reverse the fortunes of the University of Arizona Wildcat football team, Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke called a press conference, promising a dramatic announcement. At the podium, with the players and coaching staff lining the walls, Heeke addressed the room packed with press. “After much deliberation we’ve decided a change in leadership was in order. A game-changing choice. Please welcome the new Head Coach of the Arizona Wildcat Football team Donald J. Trump.”
The room went wild. The press leaned in.
Patting the new coach on the shoulder Heeke added, “We decided to go with a coach willing to lie about the team’s performance, facts be damned. And Donald Trump’s lack of experience coaching football makes him a great choice. He’ll bring a fresh outlook to the game. And he speaks his mind. At this point what do we have to lose?”
Coach Trump approached the microphone.“Thank you, Athletic Director Heeke.” Trump pointed to the players at the sides of the room. “These kids? They’re winners. Every game was rigged against them! I’ve never seen so many corrupt referees! I want the PAC-12 investigated for fraud.”
Heeke winced, thought about it and then applauded.
The new Head Coach continued “The Wildcats are winners who were robbed by the deep PAC-12 state. We're going to keep on winning—we’re going to win so much you’re going to be sick of winning! The Wildcats will be going to the Super Bowl!”
A reporter’s hand shot up. “Isn’t the Super Bowl for NFL teams?”
Trump pivoted. “Did I mention the games were stolen? Hundreds of touchdowns and field goals weren’t counted by the referees— who were all corrupt! Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, tells me he has evidence the goalposts were constantly being moved. By ASU terrorists!”
Mesmerized, the entire athletic department nodded.
“My Assistant Cyber-Ninja-Coaches are reviewing every game to find the fraud proving the Wildcats were the victims of a huge conspiracy to steal the Heisman from them.”
A reporter’s hand shot up. “Isn’t the Heisman for professional football players—not college players?”
Trump glared at the reporter and then winked at his offensive tackles. “I’d like someone to punch that guy right in the face. Someone who wants an easy ‘A’.”
Coach Trump pivoted again. “As for all the injuries our players have suffered I have the best people treating them. Using the most advanced science. Ben-Gay smoothies. Tiger Balm from actual Tigers. Bamboo fiber splints. Amazing! ”
Coach Trump addressed his team. ”When you guys tackle somebody, college football’s stupid rules are against you! Rules made to protect a bunch of ‘crybabies’ afraid of a little concussion! I could have been a killer Defensive Lineman but for very, very bad luck. I could have won the Football World Series MVP if it wasn’t for my bone spurs!”
Heeke whispered into Trump’s ear,“The World Series is for baseball.”
Trump brushed him away. “People say we’re on a losing streak! That we’ve lost I don’t know how many games. That’s a lie, folks! If someone were to audit the games we’d find proof we won all 18-games! Just like I won Pima County! And All of Arizona! The games were stolen! We’ve won every game played this season! The games were rigged!
The referees in every game made very bad calls, very bad. I have never seen anything like it, what they were trying to get away with.”
A reporter interrupted Coach Trump. “Coach, the fact is your team hasn’t won a game this season.”
“Don’t believe the lame stream sports media, folks! They’re all haters. The Wildcats are winners who are winning. We’re going to keep winning and win so much you’re going to be sick of winning!”
Coach Trump paused. “‘Bear down, Arizona! And don’t play nice.’”
The team cheered. And that ended the most mind blowing press conference in the history of the University of Arizona.
By the first week in November a Sports Illustrated poll found a majority of Wildcat fans, 96%, believed their team’s losses were due to the games being rigged. One such loyal fan, Tucsonan, and UA alum, Bob Thornapple, declared after a losing game. “They’re winners! I have no faith in the game, the press or the referees. This is their best season ever!”
That same week, after the Cats were crushed by a 4H Club from Eloy, 17-0, Trump called for a confetti parade to, “Welcome home the victorious Cats—the greatest team in world history.”
David Fitzsimmons: