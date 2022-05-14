Fitz's Opinion: The world could use a few ugly but honest souls like Clyde Wanslee

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When the Master Sergeant bought his beloved Ford Fairlane from his favorite used car dealer, Clyde Wanslee, he leaned over and said to 10-year old me, ”The sign says old Clyde’s ‘Ugly but honest’, son. You can’t ask for more than that.”

The old man prized honesty.

Yet he’d lie to my face. ”Just tell me the truth. What happened? I promise I won’t get upset.”

“I didn’t do it. Cross my heart and hope to die, stick a needle in my eye, I give you my word! I swear! On a stack of Bibles! May God strike me dead. Is this the face of a liar?”

Big sister would join in. ”Liar, liar, pants on fire.”

“You’re a liar! My pants aren’t on fire.”

The Master Sergeant’s lecture would always start with George Washington. “He could not tell a lie. Honest Abe? He always told the truth.” In the 1970s, he abandoned his Great Presidents lecture when Nixon said, “I am not a crook.”

“That man’s got a face like yours, son. They’re all crooks. Can’t hide a lie to save his hide.”

I became a better liar in high school. “I’ll have her home by 10:30, sir.“

“Javelina ate my homework.“

“Can’t work this Saturday. My grandmother died. Again. Different grandmother … my sister’s grandmother.“

The grown-ups running things were doing their share of lying, too. “Cigarettes won’t kill you.“

“We can win Vietnam.“

“Martin Luther King’s a communist.“

Soon the Fairness Doctrine would be gone and Rush “Climate change is a hoax” Limbaugh would take off, spawning talk radio’s toxic small-town clones and Fox Fake News.

Then the prevaricator’s perfect platform, social media, rose up out of the ruins of print journalism and metastasized like a cancer. Lying was commonplace. “I never had sexual relations with that woman.” “Iraq has weapons of mass destruction.” “The election was stolen.”

Every second, 55,000 posts are posted on Facebook. Every hour we tweet nearly 22 million tweets. Every day, we watch more than 1 billion hours of YouTube videos. Our species is drowning in a perpetual tsunami of unvetted assertions, lies and conspiracy blather because lying is politically lucrative.

When any wingnut tweets “I’m persecuted,” they’re deluged with donations. When Alex Jones of “Info Wars” peddled his obscene videos about Sandy Hook, his supplement sales skyrocketed.

A German Fuhrer coined the term “Big Lie” to describe a lie, “so stupendous, so unbelievable,” that no citizen could possibly believe a leader would have the nerve “to distort the truth so infamously.”

In Moscow, a Russian dictator traffics in big lies so stupendous and so unbelievable his obedient citizens believe he’s a pious Christian winning a just war to rid Ukraine of Nazis and those images of genocide in Ukraine are simply “fake news,” parroting the phrase used by our former president, the pathological liar who branded our mainstream press, democracy’s truth tellers, “the Enemy of the People.”

As our democratic republic flails in a vast sea of lies and truth-telling news outlets are vanishing all round us we are gasping for honest oxygen.

Meanwhile, 9/11 was a Mossad plot. Obama is a Kenyan-born Muslim. Trump’s been secretly working to capture a ring of evil pedophiles. The coronavirus is a bio-weapon. Vaccines kill. Horse dewormers cure COVID-19. The insurrection was a false flag operation. Voter fraud is rampant. The election was stolen. Critical Race Theory is an attack on white America.

Ask any cracker barrel “Walter Cronkite” sharing their lies with you, “What’s your source, Walter Crackpot?” and you’ll hear a variety of answers.

“AM radio. Late at night. After the UFO show.“

“A post I saw that gotta whole lotta shares.”

“Aunt Flabby’s Ouija board.”

Just tell the truth, “Appalled Revere.”

“My source? Narcissistic delusional paranoids. I love possessing ultra-secret-super-special knowledge. It makes me feel so special, belonging to a greater tribe of like-minded delusional dupes, united in slavish submission to misguided irrational crusades based on demonstrably false theories that explain how everything magically ties together in ways that demonize policies and people I know nothing about.”

And?

“I am impervious to reason, incapable of critical thought, an impenetrable ‘Tower of Babel’ built out of thousands of lies, each lie obediently cemented into place on top of an unquestioned foundation of lies.”

In the last century, the Master Sergeant’s kin fought to liberate the globe from millions of Old World citizens who willingly surrendered their democracies to sociopathic liars, and took up arms to set the world ablaze.

Nearly a century later, millions of American citizens have gleefully surrendered their obedience to sociopathic liars. For our nation, and the future of this planet, drenched in a daily deluge of lies, the Master Sergeant would tremble.

And that’s the truth.

