Fitz's Opinion: This gumshoe is on the case of the Reid Park Zoo kerfuffle

From somewhere behind me, up high, leaves rustled. “Hey, you! The short white ape.”

I cast my peepers over my shoulder and met a giraffe, eye-to-eye, chewing on leaves and opinions. “Listen, you mug, we giraffes always take the long view. I’m sticking my neck out here but we think this could make us a class attraction.”

“Tell me tall boy, can you see the beloved hill, and pond, in question, from up there?”

“Yeah. And Nogales. And Picacho Peak. I got to agree with what the anteater said. They’re making a mountain out of an anthill.”

The whole ark supported the expansion. I didn’t tell any of these featherheads and furballs I once rode my bike down that anthill, sledded there, slipped and fell in there, broke a tooth there, made out there, drank wine there, slipped and fell in there again, smoked there, partied there, stained the rocks there, wept over a dame that dumped me there, and then barfed straight into the waterfall and slipped and fell in again.

A ring-tailed lemur dropped down from a tree, grabbed my lapels and shook me out of my reverie. “Listen up, you galoot. When the new zoo addition opens no one will remember that hill. Or that pond.” Then the palooka plucked a mite from my hair and vanished into the trees.