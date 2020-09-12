Fitz's Opinion: Trump, the military and the stories we proud Americans tell

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Trump called D-Day’s war dead “losers” and the 1,811 Marines buried in the Belleau Wood “suckers” and his suckers stood by him and chuckled at our outrage, preferring to believe the media was lying to them. Who are the true suckers here?
He could tweet, “There were good people on both sides of Omaha Beach”, rename the White House “Hitler’s hacienda” and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a banner that asked, “What was in it for you?” and the faithful would stick by their faithless chicken hawk.
Like every American, I grew up hearing stories of service. My grandfather gassed, machine-gunned — in the trenches. Ken, the barnstorming WWI ace. Shot down over France. The Captain who perished at Normandy. The brothers who survived Inchon, Khe Sanh and Tet. My brothers. The nephew who flew Blackhawks in Desert Storm. The niece who served in Baghdad as a medic. “Don’t worry, uncle Dave, I’m in the last Humvee.”
And the greatest Master Sergeant who ever lived; he survived Pearl.
When the Master Sergeant’s honor guard fired their salute and our nation’s stars and stripes were neatly folded into a triangle above his casket, my grief was supplanted with profound abiding pride. I do not need a bumper sticker to tell me to respect and love our treasured men and women who choose service.
It pains me to imagine the Master Sergeant in Noncommissioned Officer’s Heaven listening to our draft dodger in chief disparage his beloved military. And his belief in duty, honor and service. As if those quaint notions don’t matter anymore.
They still do, Pop. No matter what a small sick coward says.
Here is what I prefer to imagine:
The “bone spurs” ruse failed. Enlistee Donald J. Trump got off the bus at Parris Island in 1968 and was immediately barked at by a foulmouthed drill instructor who used the most vile racist language to describe every enlistee of every color.
Buck Private Trump whispered to the recruit next to him. “I like this guy! Calls it like it is!”
“Who spoke? Was it you, Private Orange? You will speak only when spoken to, and the first and last words out of your filthy hole will be ‘sir!’ Do you understand me, private?”
“I’m not supposed to be here. Not with these losers. Can we make a deal? I’ve got bone spurs. In my left foot. Or my uvula. Could be a clavicle thing. Or up my nose. I’m not sure. But—”
The sergeant howled “Private Bone Spurs! I’ll make you a deal. I won’t rip your head off —and you will give me twenty, soldier!”
“Twenty grand? I’ll have my dad wire you the money.”
“Push-ups, Bone Spurs! Drop. Now!”
An hour passed. “That’s one. You’re pathetic, Bone Spurs.”
“On your feet, Bone Spurs. So you think you’re smarter than all our generals? Tell us what Veterans Day is. Private?”
“The day we honor America’s great animal doctors. Especially Doctor Dolittle.”
“Well, what do we have here? A genius! Bone Spurs, the only battle you’ve ever been in is the ‘Battle of the Bulge’, and it looks to me like your gut surrendered to a battalion of doughnuts!”
“Big Macs, sir!”
“Shut your pie hole, private! Ten hut, ladies! Next stop? Vietnam!”
“Can’t we just go with mail-in bullets?”
Before Pvt. Trump was taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese he told his fellow grunts, “Generals tell me I’m the best warrior. I’ll die a hero before I let these German idiots capture me! Not like those losers at Covfefe or Bataan.”
Between sobs Pvt. Trump told his North Vietnamese interrogator, “I know more than all our stupid generals. I’ll tell you anything. What’s in it for me?”
“Shut up, American butcher! Take away his his blow-dryer!”
“Don’t torture me! I’ve suffered enough! I have bone spurs!”
“Stop crying. We are not going torture you. Let’s make a deal. Your rich father will pay us to release you ahead of your fellow captives. All you have to do is to tell Americans we love America. Deal?”
“Deal! I’m out of here. So long, suckers! Losers.” His cellmates did not miss him.
Pvt Trump was airlifted to Hawaii. Everyone at the hospital knew his name as well as the name of the POW still there, the one who refused to sell out his country, John McCain.
“Fake news!” He shouted from his bed. “Nurse! There’s an amputee in here. So nasty. Move him!”
She ignored the private, blood bags in her hands.
“Don’t you know who I am? Unbelievable.”
She stopped. “The whole country knows who you are.” She turned to tend the heroes. “And what you are.”
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
