Fitz's Opinion: Trump, the military and the stories we proud Americans tell

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Trump called D-Day’s war dead “losers” and the 1,811 Marines buried in the Belleau Wood “suckers” and his suckers stood by him and chuckled at our outrage, preferring to believe the media was lying to them. Who are the true suckers here?

He could tweet, “There were good people on both sides of Omaha Beach”, rename the White House “Hitler’s hacienda” and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a banner that asked, “What was in it for you?” and the faithful would stick by their faithless chicken hawk.

Like every American, I grew up hearing stories of service. My grandfather gassed, machine-gunned — in the trenches. Ken, the barnstorming WWI ace. Shot down over France. The Captain who perished at Normandy. The brothers who survived Inchon, Khe Sanh and Tet. My brothers. The nephew who flew Blackhawks in Desert Storm. The niece who served in Baghdad as a medic. “Don’t worry, uncle Dave, I’m in the last Humvee.”

And the greatest Master Sergeant who ever lived; he survived Pearl.