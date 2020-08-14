Fitz's Opinion: Tucson shopper's performance is not to be missed; you'll laugh yourself sick!

Our Tucson Titan, who artfully projects the retro throwback feel of “Hee-Haw” meets “Mr. Deeds Goes Ballistic,” knows how to read a room, introducing his brilliantly crafted monologue with “You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks. You know it’s not real!”

His command of the stage, in the baked-goods section, was incomparable. His timing? Impeccable. His next line — Wait for it!—is a shrewd takedown of a mask-wearing audience member: “You look like you got it off your mom’s countertop!” What a rapid-fire intellect! If only the butcher behind the counter had a snare for a rimshot. And then, without missing a beat he “kills” with his trademark punchline, “You (inaudible) got a f---in’ doily on your face.”

Who knew Sprouts had a budget for such high-brow in-store comedy? Kudos to Sprouts! Up your game Safeway and Fry’s!

Word on the street is Hollywood agents have been calling our local superstar. Ted Nugent has asked him to open for him on his It’s Just The Sniffles Tour. Dubbed the “Oscar Wilde of the Right,” he’s been asked to headline a Q-Anon cruise and, dig this, local gossips tell me our Tucson treasure is in the middle of negotiations to be the new host of “Alex Jones’ Funniest Viral Videos”!