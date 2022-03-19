Fitz's Opinion: Ukraine's crusading comedian needs a bouncer

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I’ve been thinking about comedians because a former comedian, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelesnkyy, is challenging the might of Vladimir Putin, uniting and inspiring the free world.
Putin is just one more heckler for Zelenskyy to deal with, only this heckler has nuclear weapons and there are no bouncers anywhere in the club. Good comedians, who embody the blessings of liberty and free speech, can read the room. Putin can’t read the planet.
The Master Sergeant, who loved comedy and hated “the Reds,” moved us into Mayfair Terrace in 1960 — a Tucson development of brick ranch homes built on top of a naked desert crowned with evaporative coolers and TV antennas. Mayfair Terrace” had it all: sun-fried lawns, asphalt, pigeons, tumbleweeds, B-52s thrumming nearby on the Strategic Air Command’s tarmac, air raid sirens wailing every Saturday and Ed Sullivan’s comedians cracking one-liners every Sunday.
When I was 7, I wasn’t scared one bit when the Master Sergeant said Fidel Castro and Nikita Khrushchev were taking us to the edge of nuclear war over missiles in Cuba because Mrs. Montaño had us practice “duck and cover” at school. The impression I got from the “duck and cover” movie was that if we had a nuclear war I might get to stay home from school for a while.
On the playground we sang, “Whistle while you work. Khrushchev is a jerk.”
Later I heard the Master Sergeant tell mom, “The Russkies backed down. Let’s celebrate by going bowling at the Copa.”
Cool.
By ‘63 the Master Sergeant reassured us we were totally safe from nuclear annihilation because our town was surrounded by Titan II missiles aimed straight at those “godless Reds.”
“Actual atomic rockets in the ground?” The Master Sergeant nodded as though he was passing along a classified secret. I would never tell the Reds, pop.
Pleasant dreams, boy. I’d lie in bed at night imagining a godless Red warhead from the other side of the world arcing over the Catalinas and, in a flash, a man-made sun would burst over Mayfair Terrace and my pet turtle, Gilligan, and I would be radioactive toast. I hated Boris and Natasha. Two nuclear holocaust nightmares and a wet bed later, I was awakened by America’s Cold War reveille, the lion’s roar of the B-52s warming up their mighty Pratt & Whitney engines and then one by one rumbling up into the sky passing directly overhead, making my Cheerios vibrate. “That’s the sound of de-terrence, son.”
I dug bomb shelters for my toys.
“Peace is my profession,” the Master Sergeant would say, with a “don’t dare America to light up the globe” tone. He liked a musical satirist named Tom Lehrer. ”Listen to this song. ’So long, mom, I’m off to drop the bomb.’ Guy’s a hoot!”
I knew a kid in high school who had fallen on a transformer in middle school and was badly scarred. One lunch hour I watched a vicious bully, who thought he was funny, taunt Ben outside the gym.
What kind of a twisted soul would pick on Ben?
Weary of the bullying, Ben snapped and pummeled the bully’s chest. The bully responded with devastating force, beating tears and blood out of Ben until Ben’s wailing was eclipsed by the school monitor’s shrieking whistles, shocking us all back into our consciences.
But what could I do? It was Ben’s battle, right? I feel the same pang of cowardice watching the barbaric mass murder in Ukraine that is tempered only by the thought of stumbling into Armageddon with a sociopath.
Before he was elected president, Zelenskyy played the president of Ukraine in “Servant of the People,” a satirical series highlighting corruption that was a hit in Russia as well as Ukraine. My favorite satirists are compulsive crusaders. Like Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comedian who was once willing to bomb for the truth, must watch his nation being bombed into the dust by an unhinged dictator who despises the truth.
The comedian fears nothing. Putin’s gulags? A show trial? A noose on a lamppost?
“Give me ammo. Not a ride.” The rimshot heard round the world.
Give Ukraine the ammo. If we learned anything from Vietnam and Afghanistan, it’s that a Third World people can defeat a First World superpower with willpower. And ammo. Any comedian could have told you that.
Meanwhile, I’ll look into what became of the old yellow rusted air raid sirens.
