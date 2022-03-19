Fitz's Opinion: Ukraine's crusading comedian needs a bouncer

“Peace is my profession,” the Master Sergeant would say, with a “don’t dare America to light up the globe” tone. He liked a musical satirist named Tom Lehrer. ”Listen to this song. ’So long, mom, I’m off to drop the bomb.’ Guy’s a hoot!”

I knew a kid in high school who had fallen on a transformer in middle school and was badly scarred. One lunch hour I watched a vicious bully, who thought he was funny, taunt Ben outside the gym.

What kind of a twisted soul would pick on Ben?

Weary of the bullying, Ben snapped and pummeled the bully’s chest. The bully responded with devastating force, beating tears and blood out of Ben until Ben’s wailing was eclipsed by the school monitor’s shrieking whistles, shocking us all back into our consciences.

But what could I do? It was Ben’s battle, right? I feel the same pang of cowardice watching the barbaric mass murder in Ukraine that is tempered only by the thought of stumbling into Armageddon with a sociopath.