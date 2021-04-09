Fitz's Opinion: Vaccinated, chastened and wiser we return to normal

Centuries ago Mike invited me to give my pep talk to his students at Pistor Middle School. Top of every hour I entertained his students for fifteen minutes, then sat in the back and watched Mr. Gordy, an inexhaustible vessel of kindness, inspire, provoke, question, amuse, mentor and teach. Like so many amazing teachers, Mike saw every interaction with a kid as a shot at changing the world for the better, making it smarter and kinder.

This week Governor Ducey signed a bill protecting lethal weapons from Federal gun safety laws. If Ducey protected Arizonans from Covid-19 during this pandemic with the same zeal he rushed to protect guns from sensible regulation, thousands of Arizonans would still be alive.

Next day we were two weeks out from our vaccinations, thank you, Joe Biden, which meant tomorrow for the first time in over a year we were going to see my daughter, her husband and our three grandkids in Phoenix.

Ellen gave me that “Time to groom Yoda” look. “Let me trim those wild silver hairs.” Were the electric hedge clippers necessary? “Ears grow back.”

Next day we were so happy to be on the road for the first time in eons that when Kool and The Gang came on the radio we did the lariat dance.