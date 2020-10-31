Fitz's Opinion: Voting my dreams with faith in my fellow Americans

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I check my pulse and the polls hourly. The polls are holding steady yet my pulse is not.

“Where is your faith in America,” I ask myself. “Mister O’ ye of little faith?”

Where is my faith in my fellow Americans? I lost it in 2016.

Didn’t you? I did. Today I’m not sure of anything.

Pacing and sweating in front of my television I yell at myself. “Why are you addicted to the talking heads on cable? You’re pathetic. They fill you with more dread than information.”

I know. I know! They always leave me with more anxiety than hope.

My parents barked at each other constantly. I promised myself I’d never endure that kind of corrosive rage day after day. Got out. Why volunteer for anxiety?

Until this year. Promise broken, I cannot resist the television remote. I’m an addict reaching for a news needle, thirsting for rage, jumping from one gut churning cable news panel to the next, feverishly hunting for the news fix that only makes this news junkie want more soul numbing news.