Fitz's Opinion: Voting my dreams with faith in my fellow Americans

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I check my pulse and the polls hourly. The polls are holding steady yet my pulse is not.
“Where is your faith in America,” I ask myself. “Mister O’ ye of little faith?”
Where is my faith in my fellow Americans? I lost it in 2016.
Didn’t you? I did. Today I’m not sure of anything.
Pacing and sweating in front of my television I yell at myself. “Why are you addicted to the talking heads on cable? You’re pathetic. They fill you with more dread than information.”
I know. I know! They always leave me with more anxiety than hope.
My parents barked at each other constantly. I promised myself I’d never endure that kind of corrosive rage day after day. Got out. Why volunteer for anxiety?
Until this year. Promise broken, I cannot resist the television remote. I’m an addict reaching for a news needle, thirsting for rage, jumping from one gut churning cable news panel to the next, feverishly hunting for the news fix that only makes this news junkie want more soul numbing news.
What am I desperately searching for? A dream. Here it is: Breaking news. This just in. America is normal again.
America will never be normal again in my lifetime. My dream is being eclipsed by the growing nightmare of COVID-19. Like a jackrabbit sensing something amiss, I have frozen in place. If I am sufficiently still, can the pandemic, which is out there circling closer and closer to us all, touch me?
A lifelong friend has it. He’s 80. I lit a candle for him.
And another friend has it.
And another.
I check my pulse.
I check the numbers.
I channel surf to another shouting cable news anxiety provider.
Another friend tells me he and his entire family had it, across the generations. His sick wife watched her father die on a small glass screen. Today, my friend, vigorous and athletic his whole life, has searing headaches, can’t function past noon and has the crippling aches of an old man.
I thought of this when I received my mail-in ballot and inked the ovals.
I thought of the Black Death that swept across Europe in the 13th century. And as I voted, candidate by candidate, I thought of the Renaissance that followed the plague as sure as Spring follows Winter.
I voted for an American renaissance, placed my ballot in my worn aluminum mailbox and raised its flag.
I tell myself on election day, and however long a result takes, I will hold fast to my belief in the America I love, the America that stormed Utah beach to liberate the world and linked arms to cross the Edmond Pettus Bridge. The limitless America that dreams of one day growing a rose on Mars.
The America of our dreams. Breaking news. This just in.
David Fitzsimmons: tooner@tucson.com.
