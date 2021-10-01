Fitz's Opinion: Watch cable news and turn that rage into a more fit you

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When I tell you exercise extends your life I know what you’ll say. “Dave, that sounds swell, but where can I find the time to workout?”

I dig your buzz, busy bee. Like you, I do not have the time to strap my Fitbit to a blender or watch a yoga routine on Youtube. I don’t have a nano-second of free time. Why? Because I spend every waking moment on my keister fuming at cable news.

And then it came to me. Why not develop a fitness plan centered around grousing at cable news?

And so I developed the “Dave Fitzsimmons’ Cable News Workout” a revolutionary fitness routine for anyone who enjoys fuming at the flat screen. As a result I am often mistaken for Arnold Schwarzenegger by people who have never seen Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In just eight weeks your vitals will resemble that of a Tasmanian Devil, your anger management will be off the charts, you’ll believe you know more about everything than anybody and your ability to fling an ottoman through your big screen TV from a distance of 12 feet will genuinely terrify your loved ones.

My basic workout consists of five core exercises. Let’s get started.