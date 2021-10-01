Fitz's Opinion: Watch cable news and turn that rage into a more fit you

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
When I tell you exercise extends your life I know what you’ll say. “Dave, that sounds swell, but where can I find the time to workout?”
I dig your buzz, busy bee. Like you, I do not have the time to strap my Fitbit to a blender or watch a yoga routine on Youtube. I don’t have a nano-second of free time. Why? Because I spend every waking moment on my keister fuming at cable news.
And then it came to me. Why not develop a fitness plan centered around grousing at cable news?
And so I developed the “Dave Fitzsimmons’ Cable News Workout” a revolutionary fitness routine for anyone who enjoys fuming at the flat screen. As a result I am often mistaken for Arnold Schwarzenegger by people who have never seen Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In just eight weeks your vitals will resemble that of a Tasmanian Devil, your anger management will be off the charts, you’ll believe you know more about everything than anybody and your ability to fling an ottoman through your big screen TV from a distance of 12 feet will genuinely terrify your loved ones.
My basic workout consists of five core exercises. Let’s get started.
First tune in to the cable news shows that turns you into Godzilla with gastric reflux. For me that’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Next, listen to what they are actually saying. Feel your Loathing Receptors pump out the Rage-amite Acids. We’re going to use that rage to rock your workout!
1. Tantric TantrumTune into the cable newscast that irritates you the most, feet on the floor, hands balled into fists, teeth clenched, shoulders hunched. Adopt the Disgusted Monkey grimace perfected by 13th century Zen Masters who consumed their aggravating news from salacious town criers.
Let your blood boiling fury flow into your fists and feet. Begin pummeling your sofa with your fists and stomping your feet. Rock back and forth. Curse for 60 seconds. Breathe.
Is there a better cardiovascular workout than cursing at cable news? There %$#@ is and it’s called The Discus.
2. The DiscusThe discus throw is an Olympic event invented by the Greeks, famous for standing around naked and flinging marble frisbees at each other. I know what you’re thinking. “Hey, Dave, where am I going to find a discus? I already tried the discus kiosk.”
Look to your coffee table, you incredible hulk, the thing between you and your TV that’s littered with pistachio shells, empty soda cans, discarded pot pie tins, 12 TV remotes and a bowl of random coasters.
Grip one coaster like a tiny frisbee. Turn away from your TV. Every time you hear “Breaking news, this just in!” spin around, anti-clockwise, and release your coaster in the direction of the anchor. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
How’s your “Dave Fitzsimmons’ Cable News Workout” so far? You’ll feel the excess pounds float away in rancorous bitter sweat with this fun calorie burner.
3. Big Screen Shot PutStand in front of your jabbering blithering television. Grip it. Engage your core. Yank your television from the wall and rotate, hurling it like a cannon ball through a window. Denise Austin perfected this move watching “Crossfire” in the ‘90s. One rep.
4.What-The-Hell
Jumping JacksStand in front of the talking head you despise, your feet together. Turn the volume up to 11. Extend your hands out and down, palms open in a pleading “What the Hell?” gesture.
Next, perform my patented “shock and disbelief” jump, with your legs spread wide, your palms simultaneously meeting on your forehead in a skull stinging slap of indignant alarm.
Return to standing, feet together, hands out and down, palms open in a pleading “What the hell?” gesture. Repeat until the despicable pundit you despise drops into hell and you’ll possess glutes like a Clydesdale.
5. “The Todd Upchuck”Watch Chuck Todd until your gut’s churning and burning like the engine room of the Titanic on an apocalyptic voyage to cable news hell. When you feel the urge to upchuck begin pacing 10,000 steps in a 4-foot diameter oval. Thirty-minutes and 1,234,320,000 calories.
Don’t you feel better?
Sign up now and you’ll receive links to my newest workout videos, including “The Red-Faced Table Pounder”, “The Dismay Lunge” and “Who-Hid-My-$@!$@!$@!$@!$@!-Remote?”
Repeat these workouts every day of your life until you come to realize that life and news, good and bad will go on, with or without you, and a walk or a run in fresh air might be a nice change of pace after all.
It is October. And breaking news: This just in, a cool autumn breeze was reported.
