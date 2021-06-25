Fitz's Opinion: We're finding ourselves in hot water with this mega-drought

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I waved my hand over the faucet and waited for the water to trickle into my glass. The taste left something to be desired. “Water is water,” I thought.

I’ve seen the videos from the 20th century. In one an old man said, “The water was better when I was a kid. Back then it was pure aquifer,” as if describing a fine vintage champagne so delicious, so prized, no one could imagine it.

We couldn’t imagine seeing our grandchildren again yet they were coming.

I looked out my kitchen window and admired our zen garden. Beyond our wall the sea of shade sails and solar panels shimmered. In the distance the bleached barren mountains baked in their perpetual haze. Momma used to say, “I swear, it’ll rain diamonds before it rains actual water here.”

Earlier I took a walk around the neighborhood, inspecting the shade cast by the ever present canopy of sunscreen sails and solar panels that cover the length of every footpath here. As electric vehicles whirred past I noticed the only other sound I heard was the hum of the carbon collectors.