Fitz's Opinion: When a rover comes to visit us from beyond the stars

Jump ahead to the Miocene Period, around at least 20 million years ago and you’ll find ancestors of gila monsters lumbering about. Tortoises, too; living fossils millions of years older than the fairly recent Grand Canyon.

In my garden I have a tennis-ball-sized chunk of cooled lava from the Tucson Mountains that’s probably older than the Grand Canyon. Ten to 20 million years ago Tucson was hellzappoppin’ with volcanoes. The Tucson Mountains came to mark the edge of a large volcanic crater, a lava lake that stretched across our valley some 10-15 miles in diameter.

Doesn’t seem possible. Tucson seems timeless. Our lush desert feels as though it’s been here since the beginning of time. Some say it’s hard to tell when the seasons change save for the heat.

Here, beneath your feet, my dear bipedal life form, there’s been lava, swamps, oceans teeming with trilobites, primeval forests, flying reptiles, savannah grasslands, coral reefs, sharks, tropical jungles, coniferous forests, warmer climes and multiple ice ages.

And across this vast span of time there have been five mass extinctions of nearly all life. Across the eons, five complete living worlds teeming with life’s experiments, utterly alien and unknown to each other, save for messages in the rocks, have risen and fallen on this third rock from the sun.