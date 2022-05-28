Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

That October night in the stands, freshman Peighton Hardy was there with her whole family, supporting her school’s team, the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, in their final game of the season.

Against Canyon del Oro’s Dorados. Peighton watched her dad, Nighthawks coach James Hardy, make the tough calls down on CDO’s field. A nail-biter, the Nighthawks lost by seven points. Her fellow Nighthawk parents, fans and classmates in the stands near her began to shout ugly things. About her dad.

“It was overwhelming.” She turned and confronted them. She was 13.

Peighton’s mom was jostled, and bumped. Security escorted her family out. At a game where they’d all just celebrated “America Day.”

Coach Hardy is a handsome 43-year-old man with a a ready smile, a salt and pepper goatee and mustache who’s taught physical education and coached for nearly 20 years. He could bench press three of me.

I met him on a Saturday this past spring at the River Park to talk about the incident. Hardy brought his kids, Peighton, Jordyn and Tyce to enjoy the day.

First thing I learned? Peighton loves Eegee’s, volleyball and her family.

Second thing I learned? It was going to be a challenging interview because everyone at the park recognized Coach Hardy and wanted to interrupt us to give him a sunny shoutout. The man’s a local celebrity.

It was his stint as a YMCA camp counselor that turned him onto the idea of being a coach. Decades later, Hardy still loves coaching. I could hear it in his good-humored reflections about persistent parents convinced he was standing between their kids and a shot at the NFL.

The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online.

When rumblings of a student walkout were spreading, my ex-wife, and good friend, Anne Fitzsimmons, who has taught for Amphi for 35 years, proposed a modified walkout. Students would simply walk to Coach Hardy’s class, shake his hand and express their love and support for him.

Instead, the school proposed a “Talk Out” so students could discuss what had happened. Freshman Peighton Hardy, now a focus of unwanted attention, attended the “Talk Out” in the packed auditorium. After watching her well-intentioned peers take turns speaking on the issue of racism, Peighton, the daughter of a black man and a white woman, was moved to offer her uncommon perspective.

At the park, I told her when I was her age I was terrified of speaking. She gave me a modest smile and an I-had-no-choice look.

Standing in front of the microphone she looked out at her friends, her classmates, her teachers. She wanted her mostly white peers to understand what it was like growing up as a mixed-race kid.

You could hear a pin drop.

Her family had absorbed racial insults before. When her younger brother, Tyce, was in elementary school a fellow student insisted on calling him “Brown Boy.” Just one of ten thousand speed bumps for a strong, loving, resilient family to handle with head-shaking grace.

Peighton spoke calmly into the microphone. “People call you names. I’ve been threatened. My mom is white. So they think it’s OK to call us names because my mom is white. It isn’t.”

Deep breath.

“People ask me if it’s OK to use the N-word around me. I tell them, ‘no, please don’t do that.’ It’s OK to tell people how you feel if it’s not OK.”

She continued. When she finished, applause filled the auditorium.

I wondered to myself if any of the white students who learned at that moment it’s not OK to use the N-word were the kids of vocal critics of critical race theory?

I bit my tongue.

Peighton told me in the park she always tries to handle whatever “the situation” is without getting angry. She charitably described racist bullies as people who are “rough around the edges.“

She talked about their move here when she was younger. “I got into volleyball, which was fun. They had their own little groups. I don’t think they liked me. It’s tough being colored. People don’t understand.”

Feeling unsupported, Coach Hardy resigned and is moving to a school district in Houston. He’d heard it all. “I was accused of being a liberal. Of using the race card. That was not the case.”

And another exemplary educator leaves Arizona. “Leaving is in my very best interest.”

I wished Peighton the best of luck in her new home. She gave me a beautiful smile as yet another kid at the park shouted “Coach” and got a friendly wave.

