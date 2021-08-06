Fitz's Opinion: Why a tribute to August is never on the menu

“Augustus!” according to Smart Tommy. “The Washington Senators decided to honor their empire, Augustus Caesar, by naming a small pizza after him that they called the ‘Little Caesar, with Everything, hold the olives,’ but Augustus really thought August would be a swell name for a month and the Senate agreed, so they voted to let a gladiator kill the filibuster.”

We don’t savor August. No one says, “August! My favorite month of the year.” We wait for August to be over. Brad Pitt never said to Jennifer Aniston as he swatted a mosquito out of her hair, “We’ll always have August.” No one will ever croon, “August in New York.”

By August we are so fried from crawling through the gauntlet of summer heat we are hallucinating. In August, Tucson women become mermaids while Tucson men become “heat island” castaways with Fred Flintstone stubble, resembling grunting upright javelinas in cargo shorts.

Everyone at the cafe says these days the cafe’s swamp box cooler is as worthless as Congress. Carlos says we should think of August as, “a monthlong sweat lodge. A cleansing. First we had the blazing heat. Then the season of fire and then the rains! Embrace the Sweat Lodge, amigo.”

“I’d rather embrace a margarita.”