As former federal prosecutors, we have served on the front lines of our criminal-justice system to ensure that justice is done. But we can’t do it alone. It takes good laws to help fight bad people.
Unfortunately, when it comes to preventing gun violence, our legislators in Washington lack the sort of robust studies available when writing laws in other fields.
For too long, the federal government has failed to fund research into the root causes of gun violence. Without evidence-based research and data-driven conclusions to shape policy, political sound bites are allowed to dominate the conversation. Debates that should be informed by objective information instead devolve into partisan sniping. No new laws are passed. Everyone is left angry. Nobody is any safer.
It doesn’t have to be like this.
After a mass shooting in Albuquerque last month — and with memories of Tucson’s own tragedy still with us more than eight years later — it seems like Democrats and Republicans in Congress are finally ready to pass new laws on gun violence.
We cannot waste this rare moment of bipartisanship on uneducated, knee-jerk responses. If lawmakers truly want to make the nation a safer place, then political expediency must take a back seat to research and analysis. That’s why now is the moment for the federal government to fully fund a diverse portfolio of research into gun violence. Only then will state and federal legislators have the robust, objective information necessary to craft laws proven to reduce gun violence while respecting the Second Amendment.
This is not a new idea. In fact, the federal government has an impressive track record when it comes to saving lives through targeted research.
In the 1970s our country was grappling with an epidemic of road and traffic fatalities. To stem the bloodshed, Congress created the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and provided hundreds of millions of dollars for research into what could make cars, drivers, and roads safer. That research led to the standards that are now a routine part of driving in America and have saved more than 600,000 lives over the last four decades.
This model of meaningful, nonpartisan research can and should be applied to the issue of firearm policy.
Tragic mass shootings have sparked this political moment, but it doesn’t end there. We also need a better understanding of other gun violence issues, such suicide, intimate partner homicides, defensive gun use, enforcement of existing firearm laws, mental health, and police officer training and safety.
By appropriating funds for gun research, Congress can examine the core causes of gun violence, provide evidence-based solutions, and identify what can effectively be done to make our schools, churches, public places and country safer.
Bipartisan support for these efforts by both Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Sen. Martha McSally could help make it happen.
The House of Representatives has already taken the first step by authorizing $50 million to conduct gun violence research in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. And Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., recently introduced a bill in the Senate calling for an increase in research at the CDC on gun violence.
Other agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Institute of Justice, could also meaningfully contribute to the landscape of nonpartisan, data-driven research.
Congress just has to fund it.
As President Trump recently observed: “In the two decades since Columbine, our nation has watched with rising horror and dread as one mass shooting has followed another — over and over again, decade after decade.”
The stakes are too high to let these sorts of tragedies continue for yet another decade. Republicans, Democrats and everyone in Washington needs to stand up and save lives by dedicating resources commensurate with the gun violence crisis facing our country.