Former Pima County Sheriffs: Vote for Chris Nanos for sheriff

Chris Nanos

Former Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos lost in the 2016 election to Mark Napier.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers: 

Collectively and unconditionally we are offering our strong support for Chris Nanos for Pima County Sheriff. We have watched Chris work his way up the chain of command within the Sheriff’s Department.

His 40-year career, that from a rookie corrections officer to the position of a seasoned chief deputy, personifies the professionalism and vision necessary to lead a large police agency into the future.

As a leader, Chris was instrumental in establishing a crisis response program by utilizing mental health, judicial and law enforcement professionals employing real-time crisis management responses.

Furthermore, Chris developed an interactive School Resource program designed to help children focus and mature with positive, rather than negative law enforcement contact, thus becoming society’s contributing adults.

Chris has the proven integrity and leads with empathy and an open mind. His leadership approach will employ a platform to cultivate, directly from within our community, lay representatives with experienced insights and the accorded methods to better reform law enforcement. We know Chris will focus on our local needs with energy and compassion.

Recent events have shed poor light on the nation’s police. This can be attributed in part to inadequate leadership of our patrol deputies and corrections officers. Chris has the proven know-how and can-do qualities to change this. He will regain the community’s, the officers’ and the support staff’s confidence of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. 

Dennis DeConcini is a former U.S. Senator, and Clarence Dupnik and Richard Boykin are retired Pima County Sheriffs. 

