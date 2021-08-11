Frank Bergen: Why the Independent Redistricting Commission's job is nearly impossible

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I appeared before the Independent Redistricting Commission’s Tucson meeting on Aug. 8 to state that my community of interest is the State of Arizona and its people rather than any limited geographic or demographic, social or economic interest.
As I sat and listened to more than 50 public comments, it became clear that they fell generally into two categories in roughly equal numbers.
Some described their relatively local homogeneous communities of interest and asked for districts that mirrored those communities. Those in this category who found themselves in an electoral minority were most insistent on the need to change this situation.
Others said little or nothing of communities of interest and focused their comments on a desire for competitive districts.
Taking both positions seriously creates a problem or two for the commission.
First, for everyone who sought a district that mirrors their community of interest to be satisfied, it would be necessary to have closer to 300 state legislative districts than 30. Second, convinced as I am that the 2011 commission did its best to give us competitive districts, it’s a nearly impossible undertaking.
I don’t know exactly how many current legislative districts can objectively be considered competitive, but a majority are not. I consider Legislative Districts 2, 9 and 10 competitive because they have elected to the House members of both major parties.
I’ve been active in campaigns in LD30 from 2004 to 2010 and LD10 to the present. Without fear of contradiction, I’ll say that no Republican could conceivably have lost a legislative race in LD30. And the results in LD10, mostly Democratic wins, have been relatively close when the candidates have been well-qualified. And I’ll say the same for LD2 with a modicum of confidence and LD9 with great confidence.
Arizona’s Congressional districts fall into three categories: three are competitive (1, 2, 9); two are safe Democratic due to the minority majority requirement (3 and 7). The other four (CDs 4, 5, 6 and 8) are bright red.
Of the competitive ones, CD2 has elected candidates from both parties; CDs 1 and 9 have been Democratic through the decade. I think it will be very difficult to improve on the 2011 work. However, if the minority majority requirement were eliminated and the commission committed to making competitive districts its priority, we might be able to improve on 2011.
In retrospect, it seems to me unfortunate that Proposition 106 was worded in a way that makes competitiveness depend on satisfaction of other requirements.
The success of democratic government and indeed of any element of a complex society depends on people working together even in spite of all their very real differences. Lack of competitiveness encourages folks on the fringes to seek office and to legislate with dubious qualifications and no concern for opposing views.
Frank Bergen is a retired civil servant and mostly retired Episcopal priest who has lived in Tucson for 25 years.