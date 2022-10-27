 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Got your ballot? We have a guide for you

Early ballots are going out in Southern Arizona, which means voters are now deciding which candidates deserve their vote.

The Star put together a guide to help voters learn more about the candidates. We have videos of interviews with candidates, guest opinions written by candidates, written responses to questionnaires, a list of who endorsed candidates, and links to news articles about local races. We’ll update the guide regularly between now and the Nov. 8 election.

The guide is available on the Star’s election coverage page at tucson.com/election. You can go directly to the guide with this link http://tucne.ws/guide2022 or by using the QR code.

If you have any questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

OPINION: "These kinds of issues as well as numerous others have caused my grandson to decide that he will not pursue a military education. While I was disappointed, I must confess that I would not want to be subjected to these kinds of problems promulgated by our current Commander-In-Chief," writes Tucsonan Robert Lenhard. 

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

OPINION: "Four decades after the great floods, the reckoning is here," writes William Schmidt, a professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the UA and a former deputy managing editor and correspondent at The New York Times.

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

Local Opinion: PCC faculty association proudly endorses Theresa Riel

OPINION: "Pima Community College belongs to the entire Tucson community. The governing board is the community’s way to hold the college accountable and to steer the institution toward best serving the greatest number of people. Help secure the brightest future for our community college and join us in supporting Theresa Riel for the District 2 seat on the PCC Governing Board," writes Makyla Hays, president of the Pima Community College Education Association.

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

OPINION: "Arizonans have long enjoyed an expansive right to make law via referendum, though doing so requires great attention to detail and a massive effort to collect signatures. This year, however, the Legislature is asking you to make it harder to have your say," writes Sybil Francis, president and CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

Local Opinion: Social and emotional learning propels career success

OPINION: "To glibly cast aside SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) as the bogeyman of the 'woke left' is uninformed and, more importantly, will deprive students of the opportunity to learn, develop, and practice skills they will need throughout their adult lives," writes Gina Mehmert, a candidate for the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News