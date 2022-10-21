 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Got your ballot? We have a voter guide for you

Early ballots are going out to voters in Southern Arizona, which means voters are now deciding which candidates deserve their vote.

The Star put together a guide to help voters learn more about the candidates. We have videos of interviews with candidates, guest opinions written by candidates, written responses to questionnaires, a list of who endorsed candidates, and links to news articles about local races. We’ll update the guide regularly between now and the Nov. 8 election.

The guide is available on the Star’s election coverage page at tucson.com/election. You can go directly to the guide with this link http://tucne.ws/guide2022 or by using the QR code.

If you have any questions or comments, contact Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at staropinions@tucson.com.

